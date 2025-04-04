The Morning Briefing: The World Is Suddenly Full of International Economics Experts

Top O' the Briefing

It would appear that I am supposed to be in a dead panic because President Trump is — GASP! — doing exactly what he said he was going to do. Honestly, I don't know how the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media live in the permanent state of garment-rending that they do. Somebody should try to tell them that when everything is a crisis, nothing is a crisis.

The one upside to their habit of overreacting to virtually everything that President Trump does is that each focus of their outrage has a pretty short shelf-life. Remember Signalgate? We don't have to worry about any ramifications from that now because Trump's tariffs are apparently going to bring about the apocalypse. Off the top of my head, I would say that this is the 7,246,983rd Trump-related apocalypse that we've had to keep our eyes peeled for.

The end of the world really ain't what it used to be.

Unlike 99% of the people on social media, I don't have any hot take on the tariffs that Trump announced the other day because I haven't anointed myself an overnight economics expert. I do know that Trump campaigned on this and said that there would be some short-term pain but long-term gain.

I'm pretty sure that two days falls under "short-term."

Trump fights to win. Catherine wrote a post yesterday about an economist who says that is precisely what he's doing:

Economist EJ Antoni, bucking the mainstream hysteria, is explaining that Donald Trump isn’t launching a trade war; he’s exposing the extremely unbalanced trade war the U.S. has been losing for decades. In a hard-hitting op-ed for Fox News, Antoni compared Trump to one of his Republican presidential predecessors, U.S. Grant, for sheer grit and determination in spite of smear campaigns and prophecies of failure. The reality is that other countries have been imposing unfair tariffs on American goods while demanding no reciprocal tariffs for years. Trump is just insisting that other countries pay the same tariffs they require us to pay. The trade war already existed; it’s just that Trump wants to win.

Again, this is all stuff that was laid out in detail by Trump during the campaign last year.

I may not be an expert on the economy — domestic or global — but I do know that the mountain of messes that Trump inherited for his second term aren't of the easy fix variety. Yeah, executive orders got the ball rolling on a lot of things, but there's still a lot work to be done on every issue that those addressed.

The Democrats have been in the White House twelve of the last sixteen years. They've also had just enough power off and on in Congress during those years to really muck up the works. Trump likes to troll the Dems about serving a third term. He'd actually need four or five terms if he wanted to undo all of the Obama/Biden/Pelosi damage on his watch.

Let the armchair Paul Krugmans on the Left keep soiling their diapers while raging on X and pretending to be wizzes about global trade. I'll be at home, spending the weekend freak out and apocalypse-free.

