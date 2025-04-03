'Unwoke' Free-for-All #86: Man Meat! Tragedy and Triumph.

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

You know, Kevin and I really do like to pass along life lessons to the people of the global village, and are always looking for opportunities to do so. Those opportunities can be found in the strangest of places, like a long overdue "Unwoke" Man Meat episode.

We put this in motion before St. Patrick's day. The first delay had to do with the fact that each of us experienced an epic FAIL in our meat cooking choices. We didn't want the first Man Meat episode of 2025 to be about how nasty our respective efforts turned out.

via GIPHY

We did, however, think that it would be helpful to share what went awry for each of us. Kevin's meat was improperly sauced and I rubbed my meat the wrong way. Don't try this at home. Not because it's dangerous, but because your tastebuds will revolt in disgust and leave you in the middle of the night.

Both of us redeemed ourselves and avoided bringing shame upon our families.

The life lesson here is obviously one about perseverance. It's one that will help the children to grow into the kinds of leaders we need to ensure the survival of the human race.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, this is a service that Kevin and I provide for free. The smiles on your faces are all the thanks we need.

Wait, we need beer too. Yes, you can always thank us with beer.

Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony is thrilled to be back on the clock. He gets cranky just hanging around with his trainer Juan Fedra.

Enjoy!

