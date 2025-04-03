'Unwoke' Free-for-All #86: Man Meat! Tragedy and Triumph.

Stephen Kruiser | 9:21 PM on April 03, 2025
Townhall Media

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Advertisement

You know, Kevin and I really do like to pass along life lessons to the people of the global village, and are always looking for opportunities to do so. Those opportunities can be found in the strangest of places, like a long overdue "Unwoke" Man Meat episode. 

We put this in motion before St. Patrick's day. The first delay had to do with the fact that each of us experienced an epic FAIL in our meat cooking choices. We didn't want the first Man Meat episode of 2025 to be about how nasty our respective efforts turned out.

via GIPHY

We did, however, think that it would be helpful to share what went awry for each of us. Kevin's meat was improperly sauced and I rubbed my meat the wrong way. Don't try this at home. Not because it's dangerous, but because your tastebuds will  revolt in disgust and leave you in the middle of the night. 

Both of us redeemed ourselves and avoided bringing shame upon our families. 

Advertisement

The life lesson here is obviously one about perseverance. It's one that will help the children to grow into the kinds of leaders we need to ensure the survival of the human race.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, this is a service that Kevin and I provide for free. The smiles on your faces are all the thanks we need. 

Wait, we need beer too. Yes, you can always thank us with beer. 

Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony is thrilled to be back on the clock. He gets cranky just hanging around with his trainer Juan Fedra. 

Enjoy!

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!  

You can help PJ Media’s efforts to thwart the loony Left by becoming a part of our VIP subscriber family. Subscribe here and use the promo code FIGHT to receive a huge 60% discount.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. 

Read more by Stephen Kruiser
Categories: COLUMNS CULTURE

Recommended

Here's Why Trump Will Win the Tariff Standoff Matt Margolis
Well, Lookie Here: Congresswoman and Harvard Prof Are Caught Planning Massive Anti-Trump Riots? Victoria Taft
Where'd This Chick Even Come From? I Love What She's Saying About Tariffs! Athena Thorne
Why Do 10 Nurses at the Same Hospital Have Brain Tumors? Sarah Anderson
Spartans! Prepare for Benchwarming! Lincoln Brown
Democrats Are Going to Flip Out When They Find Out About This Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Guy Many Thought Ran Biden’s White House Becomes Latest Aide to Admit Joe Was Out of It
Trump Has Been Telling It to Us Straight for Decades
Democrats’ World Is Upside Down and Sick
Advertisement