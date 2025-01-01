The Morning Briefing: Happy New Year to the Best Readers in the History of Everything

Top O' the Briefing

Happy New Year, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is taking the day off to focus on fluid replenishment.

No holiday off days for the Briefing this week, but today and tomorrow will be quickies. I promise that there will be no shortage of news for the rest of the year. There are plenty of links for you to peruse if you are in the mood.

I want to just reflect on what an extraordinary year it has been. Honestly, it feels like 2020 is finally ending. Heck, everything from the middle of July until November 5 felt like a whole extra year had been added to 2024. I still haven't caught up on sleep from that whirlwind.

It's been the good kind of rollercoaster since election night though, hasn't it? I went to a Christmas gathering with people who were all Trump voters and there was an extra pep in everyone's step this year. Liberty-loving Americans are excited because we know that we are about to embark on one of the biggest course corrections in this country's history.

So, yes, it is a happy new year for those of us on the right side of history.

I want to thank everyone who reads this offbeat newsletter, especially those of you who are regular readers. If I were being my usual arrogant self, I would congratulate you for having exquisite taste in political writers. Seriously though, I am truly grateful for all who participate in this digital hangout five days every week. This is the most fun a verbal bomb-throwing rightwing opinion writer can have.

As we move into a year full of so much promise, I will work hard to keep things fresh and real here at the Briefing. Again, thank all of you for being here. I'd like to buy you all a beer, but I have to keep things low carb for a few months.

Perhaps we should explore a Kruiser Morning Briefing summer barbecue get-together. The beer is definitely on me then.

Happy New Year, everyone.

Someone brought an RC car to the dog park.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/SDprEFPFty — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 31, 2024

Joe Biden Ends 2024 As the Year's Biggest Loser

Winning the Battle Against Smart Phones in Schools

Roy Wood Jr. Rejects Andy Cohen’s Tequila Shot On CNN: “The Last Black Man To Drink On This Network Got Fired”

The perfect New Year’s Eve comedy turns 30

101 Things We Learned in 2024

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

One of my favorite posts from this year. 🤣pic.twitter.com/0uMib3FhFD — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 1, 2025

Trump Announces Anyone Who Drinks Tea Instead Of Coffee Will Be Arrested On Suspicion Of Being A British Spy https://t.co/VSp7mHDpCQ pic.twitter.com/8pCb2fEADL — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 1, 2025

