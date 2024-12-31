Georgia's Attorney General Takes on Fani Willis

After the Georgia Court of Appeals disqualified Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting her grandstanding Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) case against Donald Trump, she is appealing the decision to the Georgia Supreme Court. One state official is publicly calling out this decision.

Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, took to X to criticize Willis’ appeal. He also urged the state’s highest court to refuse to take her appeal.

“The Georgia Court of Appeals has ruled that the Fulton County DA created her own conflict and rightfully removed her from the case against President-elect Trump,” Carr posted. "‘Lawfare’ has become far too common in American politics, and it must end.”

“As such, I would encourage the Georgia Supreme Court to not take her appeal,” he continued. “It's our hope that the DA will now focus taxpayer resources on the successful prosecution of violent criminals in Fulton County.”

Carr is right, of course. This entire case started out as an opportunity for Willis to make a name for herself, and she overreached, not only in the ridiculous case against the once and future president but also in her desire to enrich her boyfriend, Nathan Wade, by making him a special counsel despite his lack of qualifications.

Trump’s attorney agreed with Carr. “AG Carr is right,” Steve Sadow posted on X.

Naturally, Willis, who may be the mouthiest individual anywhere in politics, had a snide comment to make in reply to Carr’s statement. In her statement, Willis accused Carr of failing to do his job (projection much?) after announcing his candidacy for governor of Georgia in the 2026 election.

“Mr. Carr is a witness in the case he is trying to influence,” Willis testily said. “Apparently, he is more focused on the politics of the 2026 Republican gubernatorial primary rather than the law. If Mr. Carr cannot separate his ambition to become Governor from his duties as Attorney General, he should resign and focus on being a full-time candidate rather than serving as a constitutional officer sworn to uphold the Constitutions and laws of the United States and Georgia.”

“DA Willis' knee-jerk response to AG Carr's powerful statement is vintage Willis,” Sadow wrote on X. “She pays her hand-picked, prosecutor-lover nearly a million dollars, attempts to conceal her intimate relationship from the citizens of GA until exposed in a motion, blatantly attempts to paint the accused as racists in a speech in an historic Atlanta Black church upon being exposed, and her overall conduct and testimony in court give rise to the trial judge finding an ‘odor of mendacity,’ but she wants AG Carr to resign for telling the truth.”

Willis’ office is rife with corruption, which makes the fact that she ran for election as an anti-corruption candidate especially rich. In addition to compromising her prosecution of Trump by hiring Wade, she campaigned for the Democrat running for lieutenant governor in 2022 while trying to subpoena his GOP opponent. She also hired the woman who was shacking up with the Democrat to serve as her spokesperson.

In another corruption case — Willis loves prosecuting cases under Georgia’s RICO statute — an investigator improperly propositioned a witness, and a defense attorney warned a suspect that he had warrants out for his arrest. Meanwhile, crime victims haven’t been getting justice in Fulton County.

Willis shouldn’t be able to continue with this farce against Trump. Hopefully, the Georgia Supreme Court will deny her appeal, or better yet, maybe the court will refuse it altogether.

