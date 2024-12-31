Ohio State University Nailed for Millions in the Same DEI Con Afflicting Other Top Schools

If you or any of your children who are of or almost college age are considering attending The Ohio State University (OSU), then you absolutely must read the facts about the costly fraud being inflicted upon that august institution by the Diversity-Equity-Inclusion (DEI) Con Industry.

Yes, I'm speaking of that perennial college football powerhouse in Columbus, one of the major cities of the increasingly deep-red state that has as its official tree the Buckeye, and OSU's sports teams are known as the Buckeyes. Just in case you wonder, the Buckeye tree is highly toxic, as are its nuts.

Toxic is also applicable to the DEI monstrosity uncovered at OSU by who else but Open the Books (OTB):

Ohio State University spent $13.3 million on pay for 201 employees with DEI-related roles last year. That’s the equivalent of full tuition for over 1,000 in-state students at its main Columbus campus. The highest paid DEI officials are James L. More, vice provost for diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer at OSU, and Keesha Mitchell, associate vice president for the Office of Institutional Equity, practically tied at just under $300,000 each. Another 29 people make between $100,000 and $269,000, with titles such as associate dean for diversity, inclusion, and outreach ($269,260), another associate vice president for the Office of Institutional Equity ($226,644), assistant vice provost for diversity and inclusion ($171,889), academic director for diversity and inclusion ($170,435), assistant dean and director of diversity, equity and inclusion ($145,923), among many more.

Those high salaries keep the DEI propaganda apparatus operating at full speed in OSU classrooms, spreading pernicious and racist Critical Race Theory (CRT) myths like the one that claims that white Americans are incapable of recognizing their own racism because they are so blinded by white privilege.

Then there is the DEI myth that black Americans are incapable of being racists because they are inescapably victims of that same white privilege. And those are just skimming the very top layers of a deceitful package of lies that semester after semester produces college graduates who have lost touch with reality, both in the present and past American history.

Everything DEI touches is corrupted. Consider DEI's impact on women's studies, according to the OTB investigators: "It offers courses like 'Sexualities and Citizenship: A survey of cultural, social, and political issues related to historical and contemporary lesbian experience in the United States” and “Queer Ecologies: Gender, Sexuality, & the Environment.'"

Now see if you can decipher the course description for that passport into fantasy:

Queer ecologies seek to disrupt the gendered and heterosexual assumptions embedded in how we understand the environment, nature, and bodies (human and animal). From animal studies, queer and feminist social movements for environmental justice, trans*natures, and sexual politics, Queer Ecologies will articulate a commitment to new thinking about the challenges of planetary and climate change.

That description well illustrates why radical Leftist ideology is inherently anti-reality. Since the point of ideology is to reshape reality, actual facts don't matter; they must be made to conform to the ideology or be destroyed, forgotten, or otherwise erased from existence.

But wait! There's more, and it gets even worse.

Just as has been the case on so many other campuses across America, when DEI planted its roots deep into the Buckeye campus, the sprouting of vicious antisemitism soon followed. The OSU campus saw at least 36 arrests when pro-Palestinian demonstrators established a "solidarity encampment" and there were multiple violent hate attacks on Jewish students following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre in Israel.

Parallel with the DEI rot in American academia is the bulging infusion of funding from foreign countries, including numerous entities in the Middle East such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Islamist radicalism and radical Leftist ideologies like DEI are fellow travelers in their desire to force reality to conform whether it wants to or not.

And then there is China's well-funded presence on the Columbus campus. At least $15.8 million in funding has come to OSU from Chinese sources, according to OTB. But the Chinese influence is not just funding. There are people like Ohio State researcher Song Guo Zheng.

He pled guilty in 2021 to fraud in connection with his receipt of a $4.1 million research grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on immunology research for China. Zheng, who is a member of China's Thousand Talents honey pot for foreign researchers, never disclosed his Chinese affiliations. His sentence included 37 months in prison.

The OTB report on OSU will be followed in the coming months by similar reports on DEI influence at other state schools. The non-partisan, non-profit government watchdog's slogan spells out its purpose: "Every dime. Online. In real time."

That's every dime spent by the federal, state, local, and major municipal governments across the entire USA. The OTB database of such spending is the largest compilation of government spending at all levels ever created. That database also makes OTB one of the most powerful tools ever on behalf of transparency, accountability, and reform in government.