The Morning Briefing: Dems' Media Lapdogs Know They're Losing Their Grip on the Narrative

Let us briefly muse this morning about the ever-shifting American political media landscape. A lot has changed in the last four years, mostly for the better.

In the modern media era, the Democrats have always enjoyed the advantage of having the power players in the mainstream media running interference for them. The New York Times, The Washington Post, and the Big Three nightly news networks have been working in cahoots with the Democratic National Committee for a very long time to create fictions that benefit the latter.

For the longest time, that meant that the Dems had a stranglehold on the flow of information to the electorate.

Digital and social media have been slowly breaking that stranglehold. Things were slowed down, however, in 2020. The combination of irrational hatred for then-President Donald Trump and the COVID-19 pandemic made tyrannical censorship more popular than ever.

Sites like this one were financially throttled for reporting the truth about the pandemic, government responses to it, or Joe Biden.

Then Elon Musk got involved. Suddenly, the Democrats lost control of the social media platform, which had become a primary driver of news. The poor dears haven't been taking it well at all. Because they rely so much on false narratives and the suppression of information, the Democrats freak right out if they lose even the tiniest bit of control.

JD Vance continues to give the media propagandists fits because he won't roll over for them. My Townhall colleague Rebecca Downs writes that his debate performance on Tuesday night reduced the Dem cheerleaders at Politico to noting that "Walz's wide eyes showed his passion."

It's a tough gig making this Democratic ticket look good. Bless their hearts; they keep trying though.

My good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green wrote something yesterday that shows just how rattled the Democrats' media pets get if they lose control over any part of the narrative machine:

X's freewheeling Grok AI is responsible for letting users create countless Commie Kamala memes, and they're proving effective enough that MSNBC and Democrats (but I repeat myself) are having hissy fits trying to force Grok to stop them and Harris to fight them. Is the urge to shut down and shut up all opposition just a sort of gag issue for the Left, or are they particularly hysterical this time around because the Commie Kamala memes are proving effective at defining the candidate who refuses to define herself? Yes.

Once again, a tip of the hat to Elon Musk.

The lefties who are caterwauling about the memes are trying to convince people that their angst is all about deepfakes and misinformation, but, as Stephen wrote, the only people "stupid enough" to be duped by such things are already in the bag for Harris-Walz.

Memes are entertainment, and that is a huge part of narrative creation. The Democrats still have the television and movie industries at their beck and call for propaganda, but they're losing it over having one AI generator slip through the cracks. Most of the other major AI image generators are firmly in the Democrats' camp. My Twitchy colleague Amy Curtis has the most recent example of that here.

These shifts aren't overnight game-changers. However, the panicked reactions from the Left are proof that they're positive.

Baby steps forward are better than no steps at all.

