I Really Hope Jill Biden Remains President Until After the Election

There has been a lot more news about Joe Biden in the past week or so. You remember Joe Biden, don't you? Rumor has it that he is still president of this once-great land.

After the Democratic National Convention, Biden began taking longer naps on the beach in Delaware, staying out of the way in order for the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media to focus all of their energy on keeping the Kamala Harris "Joy!" garbage going. The amount of energy it took to remake Madame Veep left the hacks nothing in reserve to make excuses for Biden.

He's been popping up more in public recently, looking more addled and feeble than ever. His time away from the spotlight, along with his ever-deteriorating mental and physical health, have a lot of people wondering who might be in charge over in the Executive Branch.

This is from my friend and RedState colleague Ward Clark:

Joe Biden is clearly growing worse day by day. It's past the point where he's maintaining his grip on the levers of power through any personal ambition or stubbornness; it's very likely, indeed very apparent, that every day his grasp on reality grows ever more tenuous; he is being kept in place by persons unknown (although we may very well guess). With growing doubt as to who is really running the country, the Heritage Foundation has filed a motion in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, seeking documents as to whether Vice President Harris or any Cabinet members have sought advice on 25th Amendment proceedings:

Concerns about a power vacuum in the United States are most definitely warranted. I would posit, however, that Joe Biden hasn't been in charge for a moment during his presidency. Yes, he has gotten worse with every passing month, but we all remember the infamous Basement Campaign of 2020. The Democrats pretended that it was all because of the pandemic, but we all knew that they were doing it because Biden's brain had pretty much left the building even back then.

There has been a lot of speculation on the Right about who exactly has been running things while Biden naps between public appearances. My best guess has always been that it's a shadowy cabal that is heavily influenced by Jill Biden. Although opinions about who is playing the role of Biden's brain differ, it's agreed that he is merely the Wikipedia president.

Given that, it would follow that said person or persons are still at the helm.

I say let her/them stay there and we should stop asking so many questions about Biden's ability to play POTUS.

Republicans and conservatives are back in "be careful what you wish for" territory here. Donald Trump had this race in the bag when Biden was his opponent. We all had a lot of fun pointing out that Old Joe couldn't do the job. Unfortunately, the Democrats listened to us and tweeted him off of the ticket.

Now Trump is in a tight race with a woman who is just as incompetent and incoherent as her boss, but doesn't have age-related dementia to blame it on.

Just a couple of days after Biden was pushed to the side, I wrote that I was nervous because, as my headline stated, Democrats are brilliant at using chaos to their advantage.

Kamala Harris's honeymoon is over and her people are no doubt getting nervous that the polls — as Kevin writes here — are looking better and better for Trump. A little chaos might be in order.

The kind of chaos that would be created by Biden being forced to step down as president, or Harris given presidential power because her people successfully pull off a 25th Amendment coup. Either would be one hell of an October surprise.

I'm a big fan of the presidential status quo right now. Let Jill Biden sit at the head of the table for however many Cabinet meetings they have left.

Just don't let Kamala Harris become "president" or "acting president."

Ever.

