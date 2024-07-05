The Morning Briefing: Another 4th of July That England Will End Up Regretting

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Xegrander felt that the best way to navigate his midlife crisis was to spend weekends translating the entire Captain and Tennille catalogue into Finnish.

We'll do a quick little Friday thing today, although I will reference something I wrote that is long-ish. We will also take a break from the "Will Joe go?" speculation for a day. We've earned it.

I hope everyone had a great Independence Day and that many of you managed to work it into a very long weekend. It may have been a work day for me, but I like work. I still found time for hotdogs, fireworks, and plenty of gloating about the fact that I'm an American. Yeah, we can still do that.

This will come as a surprise to very few of you: I relish the role of the obnoxious American when traveling abroad. I'm still kind of surprised I didn't get arrested when I was in Kuwait in 2010.

Anyway, our British conservative friends experienced a 4th of July that could end up being the second most lamentable one in the country's history.

The Washington Post:

LONDON — Keir Starmer and his renewed Labour Party won a landslide election in Britain on Thursday, according to the exit poll, ending 14 years of Conservative Party rule and moving toward a new government dominated by the center left. This was an election that was more about mood than policy, and voters conveyed their frustration with the incumbent Tories and a willingness to take a chance on a “changed Labour Party,” as Starmer calls it, purged of its hard-left elements and socialist rhetoric.

One party being in power that long is bound to give voters the urge to shake things up a bit, but this was a good old-fashioned butt whuppin', well beyond what could be considered voter fatigue. This is closer to a mass hysteria event.

I'm sure I'm not the only one who is skeptical about whether Britain's Labour Party is truly "changed." Western leftists still know how to package their radical tendencies when they need to. It's true that they've been letting their freak flags fly for a few years now, but that doesn't mean they've lost any of their charade chops. I would be willing to bet that Labour has purged far more of its socialist rhetoric than hard-left elements.

This stands in stark contrast to what's going on in France, where Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party is on the rise. French voters are heading to the polls on Sunday for round two of their legislative elections and National Rally could take control of the government.

In fact, what happened in in the British election bucks a recent trend in many Western countries, where conservatism is having quite a run.

This is from my latest column:

I agree with David that we are witnessing a repudiation of the establishment, but I also think that a lot of conservative ideas are being embraced around the world because they're — SURPRISE! — good ideas. Those ideas are far more mainstream than leftists will ever admit, which is why so many people around the world are enthusiastically opting for them. The Brits are a real outlier here and probably provide the greatest example of weariness with the establishment. They'll also probably get a pretty quick case of buyer's remorse after Labour's landslide victory.

Most of the people I know who follow politics in Britain aren't saying that the Tories lost so big because they were too conservative. Quite the opposite, in fact. Conservative approaches to governing are going over very well in Italy, El Salvador, and Argentina. As I mentioned in my column, Javier Milei in Argentina isn't super conservative, but his most effective policies are.

Yeah, the Labour Party will no doubt deliver the Brits a steaming pile of regret in short order, especially with the control they now have.

It's tough to bounce back from the havoc that radical leftists wreak, but I hope we get one more chance to do that here in the Republic.

After a "bottomless mimosas" brunch...





Kevin Bacon Dons Elaborate Disguise To Experience Life As Non-Famous Person, Concludes “This Sucks”

Tool preventing AI mimicry cracked; artists wonder what’s next

10 of History’s Most Misinterpreted Quotes

Bee Me

Democrats Confused By Parades Where Everyone Wears Clothes And Doesn’t Swing Sex Toys Around https://t.co/Bgw84AjJFM pic.twitter.com/Owc2JmaFz6 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 4, 2024





Quiet Day on the Seine https://t.co/qoWtLuSvlP pic.twitter.com/98ecEoDav7 — Julius LeBlanc Stewart (@JuliusLStewart) June 21, 2024





