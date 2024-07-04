Can You Guess Who White House Reporters Blame for Their Decision Not To Expose Biden’s Mental Decline?

Joe Biden's debate performance has many people blaming the mainstream media for not being honest about the president's mental decline. Of course, Joe Biden's cognitive health has been a topic of conversation for years in conservative media. We all understood that Biden was using the pandemic as an excuse to campaign from his basement in 2020. We weren't afraid to report on Biden's senior moments, and when his senior moments went viral, we didn't write them off as "cheap fakes."

Now that the media is being called out for their refusal to report on Biden's cognitive decline, they have done exactly what you would expect them to. And no, they're not accepting responsibility for misleading the public; they're blaming "right-wing media."

You read that right.

"Some members of the White House press corps who have regular exposure to President Biden are now admitting they were 'turned off' from exposing his mental decline before last week's debate in part because of the attention it has got from 'right-wing media,'" reports Fox News.

"Since Biden's shocking debate performance, the legacy media has faced intense backlash from critics accusing them of participating in a cover-up on behalf of the president," the report continued.

CNN reported Tuesday that reporters working from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. are now expressing regret for not pursuing the political bombshell more seriously. However, some are admitting they didn't want to feed into the "right-wing talking point" about 81-year-old Biden. "Biden’s age was also a right-wing talking point for years, something the White House was quick to point out to reporters, which may have inadvertently turned off any serious investigation," CNN reported. The report accused "right-wing media figures" of sharing "deceptively edited clips" of Biden, citing the one from the G7 Summit where Biden stepped away from other world leaders to give a thumbs up to parachutists off-camera, prompting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to corral him back to the group for a photo-op, rejecting allegations he was "wandering off." "The right-wing media was calling him senile from day one, and that wasn’t true," one unnamed reporter told CNN. "Then whenever you report on the age you were in some ways solidifying, giving credence to some people that were actually of bad faith."

That's right. The legacy media isn't at fault for covering up Biden's decline. No, we are responsible -- for reporting on what they refused to for years. Can you believe that?

Actually, I can. The mainstream media didn't care that the country elected a vegetable back in 2020, and they were perfectly willing to do whatever they could to get him reelected in 2024. Well, the cat is out of the bag, and it exposed just how corruptly biased they are.

We were the ones telling the truth.

