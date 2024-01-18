'Unwoke' Free-for-All #62: The Great Joe Biden Dropout Debate Rages On

Stephen Kruiser | 6:22 PM on January 18, 2024
Townhall Media

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page.)

One of the favorite topics of conversation among Republican voters — and probably Democrats too — is whether noted octogenarian and Beltway Village Idiot Joseph R. Biden will actually be on the ticket in November. Let's be honest, there might not be enough Adderall in the universe to keep the old boy awake for a full presidential campaign. 

via GIPHY

This is a particularly fun episode for a couple of reasons. As far as we are aware, it is the longest all-access offering we've ever had. It clocks in at just over 40 minutes and, honestly, we probably could have gone on for another twenty minutes because we were so animated (listeners may disagree). 

One reason we went as long as we did is that we don't agree on much of anything on this topic.

I have been swimming upstream in the river of conservative punditry on this issue ever since Biden announced that he would be running again. It surprised me that the Democratic National Committee and the party money people didn't team up to talk Joe out of that. Trust me, they know that he's a liability, even with the Magic Mail-In Ballot Machine in play. 

Near the beginning of this episode, I mention that all of my opinions might change by the next day. I'm happy to report that they haven't, but it's only a little after 6 PM as I write this. There is plenty of day left to do a 180. 

In an election year that is this weird, it's probably best to take things hour by hour. Maybe minute by minute. 

Enjoy!

If you'd like to take a ride on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: XMeWeGETTR.

