The Morning Briefing: A Merry Christmas to All!

Top O' the Briefing

Merry Christmas, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is taking some holiday time off.

We're going to mix things up a little for the next week or so. Last year, I reposted some classic editions of the Briefing for Christmas and New Year's Day, as well as each of the days that followed. We'll do something a little different for those days this year. I'll post fresh content, just in quickie holiday form. The briefest of Briefings, if you will.

Let's be honest, even my outsized ego doesn't think people are clamoring to find out what I've got on my mind on Christmas morning. Heck, atheists are day drinking today.

Remember, our VIP Christmas sale is rolling along all week. You can join our burgeoning community here and get 60% off on an annual membership with the promo code MERRYCHRISTMAS. That's less than a buck a week for VIP Gold, which gets you access to ALL of the content on every Townhall Media site (PJ Media, Townhall, HotAir, RedState, Bearing Arms and Twitchy)!

I sincerely hope that everyone is having a fantastic day. Here's how things started for me last night:

My neighbor: "I know you don't like sweets that much, but can I bring you some brisket later?" Merry Christmas, indeed. — SFK (@stephenkruiser) December 24, 2023

Let us all enjoy recharging our batteries before the 2024 madness starts camping in our yards.

Everything Isn't Awful





PJ Media

If You're Struggling During the Holidays, Please Read This

Carols From King's: A Welcome Respite From the Obnoxious Christmas Music We Hear Everywhere Else

VodkaPundit. Dems: Don't Let Grampa Joe Near the Senate Negotiations

Sunday Thoughts: Remember Why We Celebrate

Happy Birthday, Jesus!

'Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus' Is as Relevant Today as in 1897

‘White Christmas’: The Story of America’s Favorite Christmas Song

One Mishap Nearly Ruined This Family's Christmas Disney Trip

All-Girls Catholic College Reverses Trans Decision After Well-Earned Backlash

5 Things You Can Do This Christmas to Make the Marxists Miserable

Hamas-Loving Humbugs Attack Christmas, Fail Miserably

Study: ‘Doing Your Own Research’ Causes Conspiracy Theories

Townhall Mothership

WAAAAAAAH. COVID Fear Monger Taylor Lorenz Skips Christmas, Blames 'Selfish' People Who Don't Wear Masks

James O'Keefe Refutes Biden Claim That Illegal Migrants Are Vetted Before Boarding Flights

California Library REALLY Does Not Want a Navy SEAL's Wife to be Able to Do a Christmas Story Time

A Merry Christmas indeed. SC Might Just End Sales Tax On Ammunition

What People Neglect To Mention On California Ruling

Our Own Call to Fiat: Sunday Reflection

Notre Dame Cathedral to Reopen Next Christmas

Tesla Unveils Optimus Gen 2, the Latest in Humaniform Robots

Pistol-Packin' Rabbi Aims to Arm, Train Jewish Community

'Have Stick, Will Travel': Twitter Goes Nuts For Stick

Lindsey Graham Declares War on NY Over 'Chick-Fil-A Bill'

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Florida Man Friday: The Florida Grinch Who Saved Christmas

Joe Biden Made Blanket Pardons a Thing, So What Happens Next?

War on Christmas: News From the Front Pt. IV

Is There Hope for Kari Lake’s Senate Bid?

Genocidal CCP Gives Biden Pat on Head Following Cowardly Cave

Around the Interwebz

The Year in Fruit

The McCallisters in Home Alone are quite wealthy, obviously

8 Foods That Are Considered Bad Luck on New Year’s

Bee Me





Heartless Monster Doesn't Shed Single Tear While Whole Congregation Belts Out 'O Holy Night' https://t.co/GYPKVr3GOG pic.twitter.com/5GOumtB05Y — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 23, 2023





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes

My favorite version of this. Merry Christmas, everyone.