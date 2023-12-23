Hamas-Loving Humbugs Attack Christmas, Fail Miserably

Silly me -- I've been spending my mornings on "The Kevin Downey, Jr." and my afternoons and evenings here at PJ Media trying to wake Americans up to the Marxists who are trying to crush our values and topple our nation. I should have gone on vacation and let the animals do it themselves.

Advertisement

Peep these Hamas-hugging leftards as they march through the streets of New York City.

Check out those huge floats of Biden and Netanyahu covered in blood. They had to cost a lot of cheddar. Gee, I wonder who is likely paying for these signs, matching t-shirts, and of course the cost of getting thousands of toilet people in the streets, conveniently on the last day of Christmas shopping in a city known as a Christmas destination.

Hey, Mayor Adams, do they have a permit or is this ok?

NOW - Pro-Gaza crowd in NY chants: "No Christmas as usual."pic.twitter.com/GjGA30hGnL — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 23, 2023

Remember, these street urchin commies are not looking for support; they are attempting to destabilize the country. If they are successful, a crisis, or rather several, will be next in 2024.

The goal isn't to win support, but to destabilize society. Through escalating protests and chaos, destabilization lays the foundation for the crisis stage. https://t.co/dyC5r2OQTz pic.twitter.com/ou8U10hH8J — Yuri Bezmenov's Ghost (@Ne_pas_couvrir) December 23, 2023

Not to mention the fact that the Pinkos are trying to upend the country just before another election year.

In 2020, we saw COVID scare people into submission, followed by a summer of love when communists burned cities, raped women, shot each other, and injured 2,200 cops in the process.

Advertisement

Are you an idiot? Take the quiz!

- Did you believe COVID attacked people who were walking in a restaurant but ignored those who were sitting?

- Did you believe standing on stickers six feet apart at the grocery store would save your grandmother's life but it was safe to gather in… — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 10-11 am! (@KDJRadioShow) December 23, 2023

In 2020, the Marxists, with the blessings of Democrat mayors, torched our nation's blue sh*thole cities.

The Bolshies are trying to make a sequel to their 2020 buffoonery right now -- during Christmas -- but it is backfiring spectacularly. Everyone paying attention knows that Muslims don't give a rat's rump about Palestinians. In fact, they frequently slaughter them.

Related: Christmas In the New Europe: Jihad Massacre Foiled at Germany’s Cologne Cathedral

The commie trashcans are now using Israel's response to the indefensible Hamas attack on October 7 to push their real goal: toppling the United States and everything we stand for, and that includes Christmas. Bad move.

Imagine this "Free Palestine" marketing team meeting;

"Do any of you non-binary demigenders have ideas on how we can get Israel to stop killing the rampaging rapists in Hamas? Dylan, whatcha got?"

Advertisement

"How about we annoy some kids singing Christmas tunes in Ypsilanti, Michigan?"

Pro-Palestinian scrooges disrupt a Christmas tree lighting celebration in Ypsilanti, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/iWaVKGzio0 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 27, 2023

Trying to ruin a children's Christmas choir does the one thing I wish I could do: wake up the normie neighbors as to what is really going on.

Marching through New York City during Christmas -- in the name of Gaza -- is, in my opinion, a pretty poor plan to "free Palestine." It almost seems as if the dolt planning these uprisings is trying to gut zher's own movement.

Nothing says "Ceasefire NOW" more than a holiday attack on a cathedral in Germany.

RELATED: Christmas In the New Europe: Jihad Massacre Foiled at Germany’s Cologne Cathedral

RECAP: No one, including your razor-dodging, blue-haired leftard niece, cares about the Palestinians. No one with an ounce of gray matter believes Israel shouldn't fight back. The Mao-maos are simply causing chaos because it is Part II of their four-part plan to bring communism to the United States.

It's time for the "it can't happen here" chumps to wake up and realize that Marxism is an election away.

Advertisement

Also, know this: the victimy, leftoid simper groups are united/ BLM, LGBTHAHA, women's rights, and the Muslims are controlled by commies.

And let's call the "war on Christmas" what it really is: a "Marxist war on Christianity and the United States."

Just in: Marxists scribble "Free Gaza" and add a commie hammer and sickle on a statue of Abe Lincoln. Tell me they aren't united.

Pro-Palestine activists deface the iconic Abraham Lincoln statue in Union Square



pic.twitter.com/CaazhyzFRS — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) December 23, 2023











