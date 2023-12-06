[WATCH] Trump Says He'll Only Be a Dictator on 'Day 1'

Halloween may be in the rearview mirror for 2023, but now that we are heading into an election year, the Democrats' scary stories about the possibility of a second term for Donald Trump are just ramping up.

This is boilerplate Dem procedure for every election — all Republicans are scary creatures from campfire stories, after all. As we are all too painfully aware, their shrieking becomes ear-piercing when the Republican in question is Trump. He's the monster under their beds, in their closets, and in the electoral woods they dare not go into again.

Honestly, I don't know how the poor dears are able to maintain the fever pitch; the majority of the country's Xanax supply must be going to registered Democrats.

I've been documenting a lot of the hysteria lately. In the first installment of my new "Trump Derangement Syndrome Media Meltdown of the Week" column, I featured a six thousand word screed from the Washington Post Opinion section. It was a cry for help about the looming Trump "dictatorship" in America if he gets elected again. It was a mind-numbing bit of panic fiction.

Because the Democrats use their flying monkeys in the mainstream media to create and perpetuate false narratives, the Trump as authoritarian dictator theme is growing like weeds. I mean, it's everywhere.

Trump got a chance to address the nonsense during a town hall event in Iowa on Tuesday that was hosted by Fox News with, of course, Sean Hannity asking the questions. These "Trumpity" interviews tend to be a little on the "Yay you!" side and often don't offer much in the way of substance. That's OK though, Republicans need all of the media cheerleaders they can get.

This time, however, Hannity got to some meaty stuff, including the authoritarian dictatorship hysteria on the Left. Hannity gives Trump the chance to promise that "under no circumstances" would he "abuse power as retribution against anybody."

Trump replies, "Except for Day One," and Hannity presses for clarification. Trump says, "I wanna close the border, and I wanna drill, drill, drill."

Naturally, the audience went nuts.

Hannity then correctly points out that doing either of those things isn't retribution. Trump was almost certainly thinking about the insane "dictatorship" chatter from the leftmedia.

One thing that struck me while watching excerpts from the interview was how relaxed Trump is. Almost every "Trump's going to be a dictator" thing I read portrays him as being a fire-spewing seven-headed dragon in his public appearances, especially the rallies. They've been doing that since he first got into office, of course, but it's getting that "2024 is around the corner" extra treatment now.

President LOLEightyonemillion can't make it out of a room without Mommy Jill or a handler leading him, and he spends most of his time napping or on vacation. Trump, on the other hand, is being forced to run a garbage lawfare gauntlet and still looks tanned, rested, and ready.

If it has to be two old guys head-to-head next November, I want the one who's awake and not a commie.

Here's the video of the exchange from The Wall Street Journal:



