The Morning Briefing: Democrats Finally Realizing That Biden 2020 Was a Horrible Idea

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Gandubund spent every third Thursday perfecting his whimsical reinterpretation of Tevye for the lovely ladies of the Bailey's and Borscht Convocation.

Advertisement

When I first became active in politics back in Olden Times, things weren't as, well, snippy as they are here in the social media meltdown 21st century. It was possible to admire what my foes the Democrats were up to at times. For example, they used to be great at playing the long game in politics. Republicans were reacting to what was hot in a particular election cycle, while the Dems were getting their pre-teens prepped for an eventual school board run on their way to Congress.

They've still got some of that going on, but the emotions for which Democrats have always been known have really moved to the forefront.

The Democratic power players in this country are finally being open about the fact that they have a Joe Biden problem.

Baby steps.

Mr. Green wrote an interesting bit of analysis yesterday about the unharmonious convergence of reality that the Democrats are facing all because they got their wish in 2020.

It begins with some unsettling polling numbers that have the Dem back rooms engaged in a perpetual wiping of the flop sweat. I don't get too moved by polls, but if the public polling is already heading down a dark alley for the Democrats, the internal polls must be launching a few ulcers.

Where Stephen's column gets really intriguing is when shares the thoughts of Obama underboss David Axelrod, who is warming up a bus under which he can throw President LOLEightyonemillion:

Advertisement

Biden has "defied CW [conventional wisdom] before," Axelrod tweeted, but Volpe's numbers "will send tremors of doubt through the party — not 'bed-wetting,' but legitimate concern." Translation: "We aren't panicking over one bad poll; we see you taking us all down with you." "The greatest concern is that his biggest liability is the one thing he can't change," because Biden isn't getting any younger. "Among all the unpredictables there is one thing that is sure: the age arrow only points in one direction." Translation: "President Kamala Harris" polls even worse than Biden does. Here's where Axelrod slips in the shiv: "If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it's in HIS best interest or the country's?" Translation: "Country" in this context means "Democrat party." "There is little time left for a primary campaign," Axelrod concluded, "and campaigns are how we test candidates. But there is a lot of leadership talent in the Democratic Party, poised to emerge." Translation: Step aside now, old man, and make way for Gavin Newsom.

While I don't rule out the Newsom possibility, I've never been sold on it. I've written about that a lot, so I won't get into it again here.

What I find most interesting is that the Democrats are just coming to grips with a problem we all could have told them back in 2020 that they'd be facing now. Old-school Democrats would have been better prepared for this. No doubt many think that this is all just so much theater, but I truly believe that they have been caught flat-footed.

Advertisement

Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is what got us in this predicament. It affected even the better brains among the Democrats. All of their efforts were on one goal in 2020: NOT TRUMP. That was the prize and that was the focus. It's not that they didn't bother to look ahead and ponder the consequences, it's that they were incapable of doing so. The blind TDS rage made them rabid animals.

In its more functional days, Democrats would have had a Biden removal plan that kicked in well before Mrs. Biden was able to make him blurt out on camera that he wanted to run for reelection. They've spent three-plus years reveling in the fact that their COVID machinations vanquished Trump and it has muddled their planning.

Ivory Tower Dems went all-in on legally harassing Trump either into submission or prison and now that it has gone this long without doing either, they are just realizing that they're stuck with a candidate who walks in circles and shakes hands with his imaginary friends.

Biden is such a liability that some mail-in ballot sleight of hand probably won't do the trick for them next year. Axelrod and his ilk are almost certainly working on various graceful exit scenarios that they can pitch to Old Joe. If they do, they'll quickly be reminded that the real fly in the Gavin Newsom ointment is named Jill Biden.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Advertisement

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

Same.





PJ Media

VodkaPundit. The Man Who Helped Make Obama Now Wants to Unmake Biden

Latest Jobs Report Kicks Biden While He’s Down

'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot to Host Screenings of Hamas Violence Against Jews

Do We Finally Have a Glimpse at Trans Shooter’s Woke Manifesto?

Fire them all. Congress Quietly Passes Pay Raise for Itself

Media Coverage of Maya Kowalski Trial Is Dismal

Soon, I hope. Is Marvel Learning the Lessons of 'Go Woke, Go Broke'?

Bill Maher Calls Famous Physicist a Coward for Pandering to 'Woke' Children

READ THIS. Democrats Don’t Think My Daughter Deserves to Live

Outwitting, Outplaying, and Outlasting the Left

Trump Slams ‘Election Interference,’ ‘Political Warfare’ Before NYC Testimony

#SwiftiesForPalestine Trends As Fans Try to Bully Taylor Swift Into Opposing Israel

22 Republicans Saved Rashida Tlaib From Censure. Here’s Who They Are.

Townhall Mothership

We Have Another Act of Reported Terrorism Committed by a Radical Palestinian

'You Have to See It to Believe It': IDF Soldiers Expose What They Found in Gaza

Dems *Heart* Terrorists. Democrat Running for Higher Office Met With Radical Group Behind Pro-Hamas Statements, Activities

Times of Israel Writer Drowns Out the Antisemitic Noise in Three Words

Advertisement

No. Good talk. Candidate Calls for Ban on Commercial Gun Sales

Cam&Co. The Rise of the Reluctant Gun Owner

Will the White House Block Gun Sales to Israel Over Fears of Civilian Ownership?

Foreign Investment in China Turns Negative for the First Time in Decades

How Long Does It Take to Get One Serial Groper Off the Streets in Brooklyn?

Barbarians IN the Gates: When Anne Frank Isn't 'Diverse' Enough for Germany

Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik Dismantles USA Today Over 'Insane' Hit Piece

It's Crazy That Biden's People Can't Stop This: Joe Tells Bizarre Debunked Story Twice in Less Than Hour

Massachusetts Man Banned From Owning Guns Used 3D Printer to Make His Own

Indiana University Medical School Erases Women, Will Use ‘People With Cervices’

Stop Oil Vandals Damage $90 Million Painting from 1651 in London National Gallery

IT'S ABOUT TIME! Israel War Room Says Brandeis University Has BANNED a Justice for Palestine Vigil

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

The Nashville Shooter, Chicago, and Democrats’ Murder-Inducing Ideology

To Mark ‘Trans Awareness Month,’ Transgender Has Fake Period Meltdown at Disney World

Here’s Why Democrats Are Probably Stuck With Biden Now

Did Joe Biden’s Rhetoric Inspire the Trans Shooter?

Around the Interwebz

‘The Bear’ Renewed For Season 3 At FX/Hulu

Advertisement

Toxic toddler fruit pouches: “Extremely high” lead levels sicken 7 in 5 states

Dugout Canoes, the 'Pickup Trucks' of Their Day, Go Digital in Wisconsin

Bee Me

'The View' Will Now Just Be One Hour Of Hosts Beating White Women With Sticks https://t.co/dWQNCVMuRH pic.twitter.com/B6asxHLaLA — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 6, 2023





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy