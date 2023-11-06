Outwitting, Outplaying, and Outlasting the Left

For years, I've been a fan of the reality show "Survivor." For the uninitiated, the motto of the show is "Outwit, Outplay, Outlast," and the way a castaway on the show wins the million-dollar prize is to beat every one of his or her competitors at their own game.

Advertisement

"Survivor" is a combination of often grueling physical and mental challenges, devious strategizing, lively social play, and learning to do without the comforts and conveniences of everyday life. Castaways must always be on their game every moment of the day — and often at night while others are sleeping.

When it comes to combatting the radical left, we on the right often have to strategize like a "Survivor" castaway. We're constantly having to outwit and outplay the left's attempts to discredit and silence us in order to outlast restriction and cancellation.

It's always worth celebrating when someone on the right manages to survive the left's censorship, so here's a recent example. Last year, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) placed Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik on its "Glossary of Extremism."

"This list is supposedly dedicated to tracking 'extremist' organizations such as Al-Qaeda and Hamas," Libs of TikTok explains on its Substack.

On Oct. 24, Raichik called out the ADL on Twitter/X, giving the organization a week to remove her from the glossary before she took further action. The ADL pushed back with a DM insisting that "we disagree with your assertions that the ADL has done anything defamatory or otherwise harmful to you.” However, by Oct. 28, the ADL caved and removed Raichik from its ridiculous list.

Naturally, the move opened the ADL up to backlash from the left. Leftists on Twitter/X called the ADL "cowards" and characterized the move as "shameful." Raichik isn't out of the woods, either; the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has labeled her a terrorist — despite the fact that, as we and Libs of TikTok have pointed out, an SPLC attorney was one of the literal domestic terrorists wreaking havoc on Atlanta over the proposed public safety training center there.

Advertisement

Recommended: Is Marvel Learning the Lessons of 'Go Woke, Go Broke'?

Here at PJ Media, we deal with similar treatment from left-wing gatekeepers every day. Nobody has put us on a list of fake terrorists yet — thank God — but we're constantly strategizing against the left's attempts to silence and censor us.

Week in and week out, it's increasingly difficult to get the word out about the excellent reporting and analysis that you can find here at PJ Media. Every week, we find out that articles about certain topics are being demonetized, which means we don't make money on them, even though we have to pay our writers and editors.

Some days it feels like an uphill battle, but you know what? We're survivors. We're going to do everything in our power to outwit, outplay, and outlast the left.

How can you help? For starters, read and share our articles. Help us get the word out about the work we do in reporting the truth fearlessly and often with the right amount of humor. You can also help us by becoming a PJ Media VIP member.

Four years ago this week, we launched the VIP program as a way to help bring our readers premium content while outwitting, outplaying, and outlasting the left. We don't have any birthday cake to share with you, but we do have some amazing goodies for VIP members.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

via GIPHY

PJ Media VIPs get access to exclusive content and podcasts, as well as access to the comments section and — perhaps best of all — an ad-free experience.

Advertisement

Are you craving even more of the good stuff? Go for the gold! VIP Gold gives you even more benefits, including exclusive live chats and VIP access across the entire Townhall family of sites.

PJ Media VIP is a tremendous value on its own, but if you sign up today with the discount code SAVEAMERICA, you'll get 50% off the regular price. That gives you access for roughly $2 a month for VIP or $4 a month for VIP Gold.

There's never been a better or more crucial time to become a VIP member. Your support helps us take on the left, and we're eternally grateful.