Death by Bio: Why Do Democrats Keep LYING About Their Family History?

My grandmother died about 20 years ago, but she used to tell us about her grandmother: She was a beautiful peasant girl in a war-torn European border city, when a young, traveling nobleman — who yearned to be a painter — noticed her from a distance.

It was love at first sight.

One thing led to another. They married in secret; his royal family disowned him. Still, they were happy.

And he was making a good living as a painter… until he was murdered by his rivals.

According to my grandma, he figured out a way to paint a church ceiling in such a way that, during the daytime, it showed one image — and at nighttime, when the shadows switched, it revealed something different. His rivals demanded to know his secret; his silence cost him his life.

After he died, his parents — from one of Europe’s wealthiest, most prominent families — offered to look after their son’s young children. All their needs would be provided. But there was a catch: My great-great grandmother had to agree to hand over her children and walk away, never to see them again.

She refused. Her daughter later became the first member of my family to immigrate to America.

It’s a very cool story. And, according to 23andMe, it’s absolutely, 100% horse[feces].

Unfortunately, my grandma lied a lot. (She also cheated at cards.)

That’s one of the reasons why I never bragged about it. (The other reason? Nobody cares! No offense, but if the coolest thing about you is what your ancestors did, you’re probably not very interesting.)

Still, on the Democratic side, telling absurd whoppers about yourself and/or your family is a time-honored tradition. Over and over again, prominent Democrats are humiliated and discredited when their tall tales are exposed.

The latest Dem to get outed is Gov. Wes Moore (D-Md.), a likely presidential candidate in 2028. Andrew Kerr of the Free Beacon wrote a marvelous deconstruction of Moore’s outlandish lies, which included his great-grandfather fleeing Charleston, S.C. — which is, purely coincidentally, one of the key cities in an early primary state — because he dared to condemn racism, infuriating the Ku Klux Klan.

According to Moore, his great-grandpa was a prominent Charleston preacher. Realizing that the KKK was coming to lynch him, he escaped in the dead of night with his family, seeking refuge in Jamaica.

Gov. Moore’s grandpa was only six at the time.

As Kerr wrote:

It's a story straight out of Hollywood, and it was a central feature of Moore's 2022 campaign stump speech, in which he described a version of American patriotism wherein "loving your country does not mean lying about its history." Moore first told the tale of his exiled grandfather in a 2014 memoir and has since retold it countless times as he seeks to reclaim patriotism for the Democratic Party and to contextualize his own unlikely rise to power. But there's a problem with Moore's story: It's flatly contradicted by historical records and is almost certainly false.

Kerr pointed out that these, ahem, biographical “exaggerations” come quite naturally to Moore:

Moore falsely claimed that he was born and grew up in Baltimore, which he did not; that he was inducted into the Maryland College Football Hall of Fame, an organization that doesn't exist; that he received a Bronze Star for his service in Afghanistan, which he had not; that in 2006 he was considered a foremost expert on radical Islam based on his graduate thesis, which he never submitted to Oxford University's library and can no longer locate; that he was a doctoral candidate at Oxford in 2006, a claim he has no documentation to support and on which Oxford refuses to comment; and that he had "a difficult childhood in the Bronx and Baltimore" despite attending New York City's elite, private Riverdale Country School—where John F. Kennedy went to school—as a child and not living in Baltimore until college, when he attended Johns Hopkins University, another elite private school.

These lies weren’t a one-off either. They were repeated ad nauseum — and then echoed by the media:

During an appearance on Andrew Yang's podcast in 2020, Moore said the Ku Klux Klan ran his grandfather and "the rest of my family out of this country, not just out of Charleston, South Carolina." Time added to the narrative in 2023, reporting that Moore's great-grandfather was "targeted for lynching," making the governor "well acquainted with the case against America." Moore said in a May commencement speech at Lincoln University, a historically black college in Pennsylvania, that his grandfather was "chased away by the Ku Klux Klan" because "my great-grandfather was a vocal minister in the community." "Being Black and outspoken was a crime—even if it wasn't on the books," Moore said. "So, in the middle of the night, they fled. My grandfather may have been just a boy… but he never forgot what happened that night."

Cool story, bro. (I’m more partial to my nobleman/painter story.) But, as Kerr noted:

Episcopal Church archival records tell a different story. They show that Moore's great-grandfather was "transferred" from the church he worked at in Pineville, S.C., to Jamaica—then a British colony—on Dec. 13, 1924, to take over for a Jamaican priest who had died. There is no suggestion that the move was hurried or secret, as Moore has stated. Jamaica was a natural fit for Moore's great-grandfather, who was born on the island in 1880 and held a government-appointed post as a marriage officer in 1914 before his decade-long stay in the United States.

It’s yet another example of ambitious Democrats rewriting history to cosplay as something they’re not.

From “Pocahontas” — a.k.a. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and her “high cheek bones” — to Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT.) claims of being a Vietnam veteran, it’s practically an everyday occurrence.

Just for fun, here’s a Pocahantas throwback from 2012, courtesy of the Manhattan Institute:

Warren is the blond, blue-eyed, ultra-liberal Harvard law professor running for Republican Sen. Scott Brown's seat in Massachusetts. Despite a complete lack of evidence outside of "family lore" and "high cheekbones," she listed herself as a "minority" professor in a law faculty directory for some years. Documentation showing Warren to be 1/32 Cherokee — that is, having a Cherokee great-great-great-grandfather — turned out not to exist. The latest hilarious datum consists of some recipes that Warren, styling herself as a Cherokee, contributed to a 1984 cookbook titled "Pow Wow Chow" that claimed to preserve culinary lore passed down through generations of Indians in her native Oklahoma. One of her contributions, "Cold Omelets With Crab Meat," calls for such unlikely traditional Cherokee ingredients as cognac, shallots, imported mustard and lump crab meat. Then it turned out, as Boston radio talk show host Howie Carr gleefully revealed, that Warren's instructions closely tracked a recipe published in 1979 by New York Times food columnist Pierre Franey. He described the omelet as "a great favorite of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor and Cole Porter" when they dined at New York's Le Pavillon.

The Democratic Party’s most recent presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, loved sharing a “family story” about protesting (while still in a stroller!) for civil rights, demanding, “Fweedom.”

And it just so happened that her story was a word-for-word clone of an anecdote shared by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Here’s Megyn Kelly’s breakdown (slightly NSFW):

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Of course, the man she served under (no, not Willie Brown) was also accused of certain “embellishments” that are more commonly classified as “plagiarism:” Joe Biden dropped out of the 1988 presidential contest after being busted for plagiarizing speeches of President John Kennedy, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and British Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock. The Trump campaigned uncovered a treasure trove of Biden’s lies, exaggerations, and serial plagiarism — check ‘em out if you’re curious.

Harris’ running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.), played fast and loose with his bio, too. From (inexplicably) lying about being in China during the Tiananmen Square protests to “misspeaking” about his rank, combat history, and all those “weapons of war that I carried in war,” it’s less of a bio and more a Choose Your Own Adventure-inspired fan-fiction.

And four years before Biden, who could forget the Dem’s 2016 nominee, Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.), and her riveting, heart-pounding tale of (barely) dodging sniper fire in Bosnia?

Or her party’s nominee in 2012 and 2008, who claimed his parents got together and he was born because of the Selma marches in 1965 — even though Barack Obama was actually born in 1961?

You realize what this means, don’t you?

My God! What kind of crazy, upside down, topsy-turvy world is this when the last honest Democrat… was Bill Clinton?!

