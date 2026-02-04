Surely the Dems Won’t Be MORONS and Make the Midterms a Referendum on Immigration. Will They?

Historic headwinds? Check.

A president at sub-50% approval? Check.

Losing the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races, plus the NYC mayoral race — along with practically EVERY special election? Check.

I’ve got bad news for conservative readers: The Democrats have every meaningful advantage for the 2026 midterms. According to the betting markets, there’s nearly an 80% probability the Dems will win control of the House of Representatives.

And honestly? That number is too low. (I’m guessing there’s a percentage of conservative gamblers who’re betting with their hearts, not their heads.)

It’ll probably hit the mid-90s by Sept.

Which means, the GOP would be wise to expedite its legislation ASAP and then pull up the ladder well before the end of the term, because once the Dems control the House, the gig is up. That’s the end of President Donald Trump’s legislative legacy.

And his final two years as president will be spent dodging subpoenas, battling with congressional committees, and being impeached (probably more than once). Get ready for two long years of government shutdowns and grandstanding gridlock.

The Dems aren’t even being coy about what they’re planning. This NBC News story ran yesterday evening:

Facing the threat of being held in contempt of Congress, Bill and Hillary Clinton agreed Tuesday to testify before the House Oversight Committee about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Democrats now say Republicans have established a precedent when it comes to Congress’ ability to subpoena and haul in past presidents, first ladies and family members under threat of criminal charges if they refuse — a precedent they warn the GOP and Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., will soon regret. "We are absolutely going to have Donald Trump testify under oath" when Democrats take back power, California Rep. Ted Lieu, a member of Democratic leadership who for years has been highlighting Donald Trump's ties to Epstein, told NBC News on Tuesday. [emphasis added]

And Rep. Lieu, of course, wouldn’t waste the taxpayers’ time with political showboating, or a partisan dog-and-pony show. He’s a stickler for the facts — a fearless, unflinching truth-seeker — who’s as honest as the day is long.

(Wait, no he’s not. Yesterday from C-Span: Rep. Lieu Claims President Trump is Accused of Raping Children in the Epstein Files.)

The NBC News article continued:

Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., a young progressive who serves on the Oversight panel, said Democrats "100%" will take advantage of the precedent set by Republicans. “It does set a precedent, and we will follow it ... Donald Trump, all of his kids. Everybody," Frost said. [emphasis added]

This is what the GOP is up against, boys and girls: An absolute massacre in the ’26 midterms that empowers the congressional Democrats to wreak havoc until the end of Trump’s term.

The deed is done; the die is cast. Lasciate ogne speranza, voi ch'intrate!

The GOP doesn’t have a chance… unless the Democrats are retarded enough to turn the 2026 midterms into a national referendum on immigration.

Which, apparently, is exactly what they’re going to do!

Immediately after the Virginia and New Jersey elections, the Dems were grinning like the Cheshire cat. At long last, they'd finally found their winning issue: Affordability, a.k.a. the “affordability crisis.”

Eureka! That was their golden ticket back to the majority!

For a while, it was all the media would talk about:

Affordability, affordability, affordability!

After being pummeled in 2024, the Democrats were — at long last — back on track. Finally, they had a winning strategy: While President Trump was yapping about Greenland, the Nobel Peace Prize, and bombing Iran, the Democrats would rebrand themselves as the party of affordability — focusing like a laser beam on lowering the price of groceries, housing, and family-level economic issues.

Affordability, affordability, affordability!

And it was working, too. It was really, truly working. All they had to do was follow through.

But they just couldn’t resist, could they? After all, they hate Donald Trump so damn much — which means, whatever Trump does, they MUST do the opposite.

That’s a dangerous PR position to take, because it lets Trump not only set the GOP’s agenda, but the Democrats’ agenda, too. They forfeited control of their destiny, becoming the president’s puppet.

Now, Donald Trump has a generational opportunity to rebrand the entire Democratic Party.

Because they’re on the verge of doing the stupidest, dumbest political PR move in recent history: The Democrats are going to put affordability on the back burner and make the midterms a national referendum on immigration.

It’s something I warned the Dems about back in April:

An awful lot of the time, you can gain a competitive advantage in partisan politics… simply by not being a total moron. For example, take the Democrats on immigration: Electorally, it’s where the Democrats are the weakest — and it’s Trump’s greatest strength. So, if there was anyone in the Democratic Party who still had half a brain, they’d be moving Heaven and Earth to push the issue to the backburner. It’s a net-loser for ‘em. The more they talk about it, the more they’re hurt. Free PR Advice: Every time the Dems say ONE thing about immigration, they ought to be saying AT LEAST 20 things about the economy, inflation, housing, and cost of living! Anything less is political malpractice.

But like a moth to a flame — or a pyromaniac to a Zippo — the Dems couldn’t resist taking President Trump’s bait. The political allure of ICE raids, enforcing federal laws, and deporting illegal aliens was simply too great.

Trouble is, it’s still the issue where Donald Trump is the strongest.

Mark Penn, formerly a pollster for Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and Tony Blair, just released his latest Harris Poll, partnering with the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard.

Among the findings:

Trump’s approval rating for his response to the anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis: 51%

Approval rating for the police: 60%

Support for deporting immigrants who are here illegally and have committed crimes: 73% (including 90% of Republicans and 69% of independents)

(including 90% of Republicans and 69% of independents) Support for further closing the border with added security/policies: 66% (including 85% of Republicans and 67% of independents

(including 85% of Republicans and 67% of independents Support for deporting all illegals who are here illegally: 52% (including 78% of Republicans and 49% of independents)

(including 78% of Republicans and 49% of independents) Support for Trump’s enforcement of immigration laws at the U.S. border: 52%

Support for local (state) jails handing over criminal illegals to immigration authorities for deportation: 67% (including 89% of Republicans, 62% of independents — and 50% of Democrats)

(including 89% of Republicans, 62% of independents — and 50% of Democrats) Support for state/local authorities cooperating with federal immigration authorities: 67% (including 89% of Republicans and 64% of independents)

(including 89% of Republicans and 64% of independents) Percent who believe Democratic officials have been encouraging resistance to ICE: 60% (including 81% of Republicans and 52% of independents)

(including 81% of Republicans and 52% of independents) Percentage who oppose elected officials encouraging resistance to ICE: 57% (including 66% of Republicans and 62% of independents)

(including 66% of Republicans and 62% of independents) Percentage who support deporting immigrants who’ve overstayed their visas: 58% (including 76% of Republicans and 57% of independents)

It’s not all rainbows and sunshine for Republicans: A majority of voters believe ICE is violating civil liberties and was too quick to use force in Minneapolis. ICE itself only has a 34% favorability rating, leaving it 16 points underwater. (Interestingly, the Department of Homeland Security is at a +6 favorability.) Certainly, not all aspects of Trump’s immigration policies are universally popular.

But most of it still is — and not just with Republicans, but independents, too.

Additionally, the public doesn’t approve of Democratic politicians urging chaos, lawbreaking, and “resistance” against immigration enforcement. A whopping 57% disapprove — and 67% want state jails to hand over criminal illegals to federal authorities.

With 73% wanting all criminal illegals deported!

It’ll require message discipline, but there’s now a clear and realistic path for the Republicans pulling off the political upset. All we have to do is follow the numbers.

After all, we SHOULD be dead in the water. By historic precedents, the midterms ought to be a big Democratic blowout.

This shouldn’t even be close; the betting markets are at 80% for a reason.

But we got lucky: The Dems have more hate than brains — and now they just might be stupid enough to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

