The One ‘Conspiracy’ Tucker Carlson Ignores: The BILLION DOLLAR Sunni PR Campaign to Buy U.S. Influence

Come gather ‘round the campfire, kids. Uncle Scotty has a helluva story for you.

(And if you’re a conspiracy aficionado, put on your fanciest tinfoil hat and start taking notes ASAP. This story’s a doozy, yet every word I’m about to tell you is totally true.)

Advertisement

A shadowy cabal of ultra-wealthy Sunni Muslims has launched an unprecedented, multibillion-dollar PR campaign — on American soil — to influence U.S. public and political opinion.

And the REALLY weird thing is, almost none of the top conservative commentators are talking about it. Odd, huh? The same branch of Islam — and the same part of the world — that supported, funded, and celebrated Al Qaeda’s terrorist attack on 9/11 is buying U.S. influence by the barrelful, yet patriotic, “America First” conservative influencers are pretending that it doesn’t exist.

Instead, whenever they complain about “foreign influence,” they completely ignore the Sunnis and viciously attack AIPAC, the American Israel Affairs Committee, which isn’t even one of the top 15 U.S. political donors. (AIPAC ranks 18th in contributions, 21st in outside spending, and 191st in lobbying.)

Hmm.

The scary thing is, we still have no idea how much money the Sunni Muslims are spending on this clandestine PR campaign. Not all bribes “donations” are publicly reported.

The biggest unanswered question is this: The Sunnis are spending billions… for what purpose exactly? What are they trying to buy?

You talk about juicy conspiracy theories: Hoo-boy!

There are two major branches of Islam, the Sunnis and the Shiites. (When the Prophet Muhammad died in 632, there was disagreement over his successor. The Sunnis nominated Abu Bakr, but the Shiites supported Muhammad’s son-in-law. Today, 1,392 years later, the two groups STILL hate each other.) The Shiites dominate the politics of Iran, whereas the Sunnis are a big majority in places like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and more.

Some of the Sunni influence-buying has a domestic component: The Saudi regime has spent billions on sports, including LIV Golf, the 2023 FIFA World Cup, flag football with Tom Brady (and numerous NFL stars), heavyweight title fights, and next year’s WrestleMania. Their pro soccer league even signed one of the sport’s most famous players, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Advertisement

Domestic consumption is part of it. Not all or most, but part.

Beyond sports, the first-annual Riyadh Comedy Festival will begin tomorrow. Dave Chapelle, who has accused Israel of genocide, is one of the headliners. Other comedy stars include Bill Burr, Kevin Hart, Chris Tucker, Aziz Ansari, Louis C.K, and Pete Davidson — whose father was a New York City firefighter who died on 9/11!

If you’re curious how Davidson justified his appearance, he explained it on Theo Von’s podcast:

“I’ve heard there’s subreddits of, like, ‘I think all these [comedians] are in bed with that [Saudi money and influence]’. Um. I just, y’know, I get the routing and then I see the number [performance fee] and go, ‘I’ll go.’ …I’ve been getting a little bit of flack just ‘cause, like, my dad died on 9/11. So they’re like, ‘How could you possibly go there?’”

Once again, the answer to “why” is the same as it’s always been: money. As legendary media executive Don Ohlmeyer used to say, “The answer to all your questions is money.”

And that’s something the Sunnis have a whole lot of.

Interestingly, another comedian — Tim Dillon from Island Park, New York — was disinvited from Riyadh for joking about the Saudis and slavery. (According to advocacy groups, the Saudi kingdom is currently home to 740,000 slaves.)

So future comedians will certainly think twice about criticizing their Sunni benefactors: If they want any of that sweet Saudi money, they better keep their big fat mouths shut.

Which is why you’re out of your frickin’ mind if you think the Sunnis are spending all this money for purely domestic reasons. I mean, c’mon: Do you honestly believe their sole motivation is boosting tourism?!

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!

Sure, they’re doing all this so Joe and Susie Sixpack from Boise, Idaho, will vacation in Qatar next year for — what — the annual Running of the Camels? Or college kids will skip Spring Break in Cancun ‘cause it’s more fun to party in Riyadh?

Advertisement

Does that REALLY make sense to you?

The Saudi government (and all the other Sunni governments) aren’t capitalists. That’s not how their economies are structured! Instead, these are top-down Islamic dictatorships, where the ruling class has absolute power.

There is no middle class. There is no independent economy. There is no Bill of Rights. There are no free markets. Everything is run, owned, and controlled by the Royal Family.

Literally EVERYTHING.

So the argument that the Sunnis are spending all this money to boost tourism dollars is simply absurd. Besides, in Sunni dictatorships, a successful, independent middle-class would be a THREAT to the ruling class! Foreign influence — and foreign dollars — would make the “sheep” harder to control.

Rather, the far more likely explanation is this: The Sunnis are spending record-setting amounts of money on American political media, including conservative media, to influence Western opinions.

According to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the Royal Family of Qatar spent $50 million on Newsmax:

Before and after Sultan’s investment, the outlet’s top editorial brass urged staff to soften on-air coverage of Qatar, including by avoiding discussion of the nation’s human rights record and treatment of migrant labor ahead of it hosting the World Cup in 2022, according to two Newsmax employees at the time who witnessed the exchanges and spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid angering the Newsmax CEO. “We were not allowed to criticize Qatar,” one of these people said. “We were told very clearly from the top down, no touching this.” [Newsmax CEO Christopher] Ruddy verbally reprimanded a female host in 2018 for her on-air comments about Qatar, according to two other people who saw the exchange. […] The $50 million investment represents a significant minority stake in Newsmax, a privately held media company estimated to be worth between $100 million and $200 million, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Advertisement

And since Trump retook office in 2024, the influence of Sunni money on conservative media has increased fivefold, per the Washington Examiner’s reporting:

After President Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election, foreign agents working on behalf of the Qatari government appear to have shifted their focus to right-wing media, fueling speculation that the terror-linked Gulf state is attempting to win influence among conservatives. Between January 1, 2024, and election day, just over 10% of communications sent by Qatari foreign agents to the media were directed to conservative outlets or commenters, according to a Washington Examiner review of Department of Justice records. Since Republicans won control of the White House and Congress on election day, the proportion of messages sent by Qatari operatives to conservative outlets and commenters has surged to more than half of their total correspondence with the media. [emphasis added]

And not just conservative outlets. Conservative influencers are also on their wish-list:

Perhaps Qatar’s biggest victory in its post-election right-wing media campaign thus far was securing an interview between Tucker Carlson and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in March. The interview, which has raked up nearly six million views across X and YouTube, was friendly, with Carlson praising the country. Qatar paid top dollar to ensure this interview took place. Foreign Agents Registration Act records show that Lumen8 Advisors LLC, a legal consulting company for which very little public information is available, helped facilitate between Carlson and the Qatari dignitary. The Embassy of the State of Qatar pays Lumen8 Advisors $180,000 per month “to provide media and communication coaching and consulting services.” [emphasis added]

Advertisement

There’s also evidence that Tucker Carlson was issued Qatar-approved talking points on Iran:

💥 FARA filing from Qatar itself reveals that Qatar paid to arrange Tucker Carlson’s interview with its Prime Minister on the topic of war with Iran, including pre-approved talking points on Iran. pic.twitter.com/aQisqzgvCl — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) July 6, 2025

As we all know, Carlson loudly condemned Trump’s actions in Iran. He accused Israel (and quite a few Jewish conservatives) of being “warmongers” who “control” American foreign policy. He insisted that eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat would lead to mass American casualties and trigger World War III.

And when that didn’t work, he accused “war crazed Republicans” of being “secretly gay”:

Why are so many neocons closeted gay Republicans? pic.twitter.com/WBYO6vHClr — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) May 2, 2025

Isn’t that weird? For some kooky reason, Tucker Carlson’s foreign policy opinions are now eerily aligned with Al Jazeera — including his attacks on AIPAC.

And Al Jazeera, of course, was bought and paid for by the Qatari Royal Family. It continues to spread anti-American misinformation around the world, including accusing the American media of inciting genocide.

Here’s how Tucker Carlson sees the world:

Israeli and Jewish money: Bad and not to be trusted! There’s too much of it! Besides, those Jews are a bunch of Israel-First warmongers who wanna control American foreign policy!

Sunni money: [insert Tucker Carlson’s high-pitched giggle] “I’ve actually been to Qatar, it’s awesome.”

But it’s not just Republicans. Democrats are gorging at the Sunni trough, too:

By the end of Trump’s first administration, according to OpenSecrets, the Qatari government had more than tripled its spending on FARA–registered lobbying and public relations firms. But Qatar’s influence operation in America is a decidedly bipartisan affair that didn’t end with Trump’s first presidency. Throughout the Biden administration, Qatar could count on more than a dozen high-level Democratic operatives in its lobbying stable, a Quincy Institute analysis of FARA records found. This included several former chiefs of staff for Democratic members of Congress — including Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida, and Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois. Former Democratic members of Congress themselves have also turned lobbyists for Qatar, including former Reps. Bart Stupak of Michigan and Jim Moran of Virginia. [emphasis added]

Advertisement

To me, it’s obvious what Sunnis are after: They’re leading an unprecedented, largely under-the-radar PR campaign to influence American political opinion.

That’s why they’re using sports and entertainment to revamp their image. That’s why they’re spending gargantuan sums of money to build relationships with American political influencers.

This is what they’re buying: American political influence!

And they seem to be getting their money’s worth, too: In another one of those wacky “coincidences,” this Sunni spending spree coincided with Tucker Carlson emerging as one of the leading anti-Israel voices in all of conservative media.

But I’m sure that’s just a coincidence. (Hey, I’m “just asking questions” [high-pitched giggle].)

Recommended: The Magical World of the Liberal Mind: Palestine, Jimmy Kimmel, and Other Idiots

It’s awfully interesting how Tucker Carlson has hopped on so many conspiracy theories, big and small, including:

Yet for some strange reason, he hasn’t said a word about a multibillion-dollar, shadowy PR campaign from the same Sunni royal families that funded, supported, or turned a blind eye to 9/11.

Why is that?

[High-pitched giggle]

One Last Thing: The Democrats are on the ropes, but make no mistake: The donkeys are still dangerous. 2025 will either go down in history as the year we finally Made America Great Again — or the year it all slipped through our fingers. We need your help to succeed! As a PJ Media VIP, you’ll receive exclusive access to our behind-the-paywall content, commentating privileges, and an ad-free experience. VIP Gold gets you the same level of “insider access” across our entire family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, and Bearing Arms). That means: More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING!

And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration!