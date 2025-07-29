Thought Experiment: What If the ‘South Park’ Deepfake AI Video Featured a Naked AOC Instead of Trump?

Last week, “South Park” capped its Season 27 premiere with a deepfake A.I. video of President Trump stumbling around in the desert, his blubbery, bulbous body rippling in the heat. First, he stripped down to his white undies, and then (of course) he stripped completely naked. His bare derrière was 100% on full display, as was his genitalia. (Mr. Trump’s manhood was given googilly eyes and a high-pitched squeaky voice, because the clever joke that necessitated this visual was a small penis joke. How insightful.)

To be clear, these were NOT cartoon images. “South Park” is a cartoon, but this segment featured a hyper-realistic, A.I.-generated deepfake video of a completely naked Donald Trump.

Naturally, liberals howled in uproarious fits of unbridled laughter. The mainstream media heralded it the greatest, bravest piece of satire since Jonathan Swift added Irish tykes to the menu.

Just a small sampling of the media accolades:

Full disclosure: I’m a longtime “South Park” fan and, for the most part, consider ‘em equal-opportunity offenders. Left or right, white or black (or even Canadian), they go after pretty much everyone.

But I would like to offer this “thought experiment” on audience reaction:

How would those same people have reacted if “South Park” aired a hyper-realistic, AI-generated deepfake of a totally naked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

And how would they have reacted if she was ALSO “body-shamed” by being given a portly, oversized butt, or if her breast size became fodder for ridicule? (“AOC: Her breasts are small and droopy, but her love for us is large!”) I’m talking the same exact concept as with Trump, only with AOC stumbling in the desert, stripping down to her white little undies, and then going “Full Monty,” baring 100% of her blubbery, cellulite-addled glory?

Would NPR herald it as “the week comedy pushed back”?

Would Stephen Colbert call it “a message of hope”?

Would Rolling Stone consider it “glorious”?

C’mon, folks. We already know the answer: If this had happened to AOC — or to Kamala Harris or to Nancy Pelosi — the mainstream media would demand mass resignations from EVERYONE involved! Criminal charges — perhaps under the Take It Down Act, which criminalizes deepfake p*rnography of real people — would be pursued. It would be the scandal of the century.

But because it was Trump? Crickets and tumbleweeds.

About a year before this episode of “South Park” aired, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez stumbled upon a deepfake internet image of her naked body. Wanna hear something weird?

She didn’t think it was “glorious” or “a message of hope”:

Ocasio-Cortez told Rolling Stone that “digitizing violent humiliation” is akin to physical rape, and she predicted that “people are going to kill themselves over this”. She continued: “There are certain images that don’t leave a person, they can’t leave a person,” she said, citing research into problems the human brain has in separating real from fake – even when material is understood to be fake. “It’s not as imaginary as people want to make it seem,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “It has real, real effects not just on the people that are victimized by it, but on the people who see it and consume it. And once you’ve seen it, you’ve seen it.”

A much different tone, isn’t it?

Hypocrisy, thy name is liberalism.

