Israel's Prime Minister Just Blew Up All Those Conspiracy Theories About Charlie Kirk

Would a guy whose brain is being held hostage by the Tricknology and Jedi Mind Tricks of Benjamin Netanyahu write a letter expressing his deep love for Israel and suggesting better ways for the Israeli prime minister to "message" his country to Gen Z? Unlikely. In fact, it’s the exact opposite.

Just a few months before he was murdered by an assassin's bullet, Charlie Kirk wrote an effusive letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu about his love for Israel. Netanyahu mentioned the letter in the days following Kirk's murder and on Monday he released it.

"One of my greatest joys as a Christian is advocating for Israel and forming alliances with Jews in the fight to protect Judeo-Christian civilization," Kirk wrote. He warned, "As Muhammadism spreads into Western societies, it’s critical that Jews and Christians stay united in the effort to contain and roll back radical Islam and Sharia law."

Can't argue with that.

The New York Post first reported on the letter, in which Kirk effused, "Everything written here is from a place of deep love for Israel and the Jewish people I often spend half my time on these campus tours defending Jews and Israel which I’m proud to do because I love Israel and love the Jewish faith." But he told Netanyahu that he needs to message his country's successes better with the Gen Z crowd. "My experience on college campuses matches a recent Harvard Harris poll which reported 48% of 18-24 year old Americans support Hamas over Israel. Even in young MAGA circles, Israel is losing support," he warned.

He is talking about people like these unhinged weirdos.

Kirk told the prime minister that he is often confronted by students who believe a lot of disinformation about the region's only democracy.

“Israel is an apartheid state.” “Why does Israel conduct ethnic cleansing?” “Why is America subsidizing Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people?” “Is American aid helping to subsidize Israel’s free health care?” “Israel and the Jews are running U.S. foreign policy.” “Israel and Jews are responsible for 9/11.” “Defending Israel is not in our U.S. national interest.” “Why is Israel trying to drag us into a war in the Middle East?”

He characterized the turn as a "5 alarm fire" because conservative support for Israel is eroding.

I’m accused of being a paid apologist for Israel when I defend her; however, if I don’t defend Israel strongly enough, I’m accused of being anti-semitic. I know you’ve got a 7 front war and my kvetching pales in comparison. But I’m trying to convey to you that Israel is losing support even in conservative circles. This should be a 5 alarm fire.

He offered the world leader ways to change hearts and minds. Like the debater he was, Kirk offered better ways to sell Israel to campuses full of people who demand a worldwide intifada while chanting "from the river to the sea," but who can't find Gaza on a map and don't know which river they're talking about.

Here are "some unsolicited recommendations my team and I suggest if you’re open-minded to a communications reset," the cheeky 31-year-old told the leader of the only democracy in the Middle East.

The following is Charlie Kirk's letter to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu



He admitted that he didn't even know if the PM had a press secretary, presumably because he never saw that person. "You are an eloquent defender of Israel, but you need a team of information warriors out there pushing back everyday in real time. When you don’t push back, anti-Semitism and anti-Israel propaganda fill the void," he correctly prescribed.

Kirk scolded, "I’ve seen your IDF spokesman defend Israel standing at a dimly lit podium. This looks like a scene out of the 1970’s — like some old Walter Cronkite clips of the TV news." He urged Netanyahu to "tear down your old ways of communicating and start over from scratch...and create a communications and social media platform that is wired to fight back with the same fierceness and determination as the IDF." And he told him to hire people in their 20s and 30s to get it done.

Kirk urged Netanyahu to arm himself with a team of strong communicators and fact checkers to fight back in the online information war. He suggested Netanyahu set up an "Israel Truth Network which can include social" as well as "media channels and a one-stop source of information website where, for example, all the negative Israel questions I get can be thoroughly debunked."

Netanyahu was in the U.S. this week to deliver a speech to the United Nations and meet with President Donald Trump on solutions to the Gaza issue. The two leaders have agreed on a plan for Gaza, but It will require buy-in from Hamas. Trump told Netanyahu that if Hamas won't support it, he will fully back Netanyahu taking out the rest of the terror group.

As the Post wrote, the theories about Israel being behind the assassination are being mouthed not only by the communist left, but also by influential conservatives, including Candace Owens.

Netanyahu first mentioned the letter in a Sept. 18 video address, eight days after Kirk, 31, was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University, to dispute “monstrous” falsehoods that Israel was somehow behind the killing. Right-wing pundit Candace Owens and others have claimed that Kirk was being blackmailed into making firm defenses of Israel in public while questioning US support for the Jewish state privately. Pershing Square Capital Management boss Bill Ackman later published private text messages disputing the characterization.

Releasing this letter was likely one of Netanyahu's first steps in orchestrating this turnaround.

Let the healing begin.

