Israel, Iran, NATO, and America: What a Difference ‘Daddy’ Makes!

It’s quite the contrast: On one side of the aisle are the liberals, who’ve just embarked on a “two-year, $20 million budget to study young men and how Democrats can reach them.” Groundbreaking stuff! And if you mock ‘em, well, that just means they were correct all along.

At least, so says Politico:

The Democrats trying to understand young American men know people are roasting their plan. All that mocking just proves their point, they said: Democrats aren’t taking this disaffected and politically alienated voting bloc seriously enough. It “reaffirms what young men already think, that Democrats don’t want to invest in you,” said Ilyse Hogue, who co-founded the Speaking with American Men project.

And who is this Ilyse Hogue? Some MMA-loving podcaster, or an up-and-coming “influencer” who speaks to disaffected men? Perhaps Ilyse Hogue is someone with uncanny insights into the male mind — or possibly a young “bro” academic who’s unraveled the (many) mysteries of modern masculinity?

Nah.

She’s a woman in her late 50s who spent most of the last decade running NARAL Pro-Choice America. Before pivoting to young men, she focused near-exclusively on women’s issues. Her X history says it all:

My friend’s 7th grader goes to a school where the kids organized for free tampons in the bathroom. The male principle said no because they would “abuse the privilege.” The kids decided to stage a cookie protest. Behold the tampon cookies! pic.twitter.com/jz2KtbhOhS — Ilyse Hogue (@ilyseh) October 30, 2019

AOC speaks for me. — Ilyse Hogue (@ilyseh) July 24, 2020

See, only a few years ago, she was considered one of the world’s leading experts on women. That’s how she cleverly saw through the sinister “gaslighting” during the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings:

The Kavanaugh confirmation was the largest collective gas lighting of women in history. Women knew it at the time. It doesn't really help that history proves us right but here you go. https://t.co/jdOZb7wfSo — Ilyse Hogue (@ilyseh) September 15, 2019

And today, this pro-abortion propagandist, leftwing activist, and 50-something-year-old feminist(!) will be the Democrats’ point-man point-person to woo young men. (After two years and $20 million in donations, of course. Don’t be pushy: These things take time.) Whatta great plan!

I mean… how could it NOT work?!

Then, on the other side of the aisle, is Team MAGA. Led by President Trump, the MAGA global tour is now in Europe, shaking hands and kissing babies during what historians will remember as “The Daddy Summit.”

Marco Rubio’s infectious laughter oughta bring a smile to your face:

The contrast between the two sides was as jarring as those 14 bunker-busting bombs we dropped in Iran: Whereas the Democrats are turning to a 50-something-year-old feminist to “study” masculinity and report back with her Cliff’s Notes version, President Trump didn’t commission a two-year study. He didn’t pay a bunch of washed-up academics and/or political activists $20 MILLION(!) to listen to a hundred hours of “The Joe Rogan Experience” and report back.

That’s because Donald Trump already understands masculinity.

He’s not cosplaying as a man. President Trump doesn’t attend UFC events as a con or a put-on; he genuinely, truly loves the fight game and admires its gladiators. Decades before he ran for office, he staged thousands of fights at his casinos, including Mike Tyson versus Mike Spinks; Mike Tyson versus Larry Holmes; Gerry Cooney versus Mike Spinks; and George Foreman versus Evander Holyfield.

When it comes to masculinity, Donald Trump is the genuine article. As for the Democrats?

They’re still waiting for a middle-aged feminist to teach ‘em how to be a man.

(Side Note: On Ilyse Hogue’s LinkedIn page, she actually touts herself more as an ecologist: “Academically trained as an ecologist, I’ve brought that systems thinking to a career in advancing prosocial outcomes through advocacy campaigns within the political, policy, and private sector world. I believe that when systems are operating well and in balance, outcomes are positive for the majority. I believe when they are not, we veer towards abuses, systemic maladies and tyranny of the minority.” Why, exactly, she became the Democrats’ point-person on masculinity remains a mystery… but I suspect there’s probably a connection between the study’s $20 million price-tag and the boisterous enthusiasm of its “experts.”)

Trump bombed Iran because he thought it was the right thing to do. The same people who fund global terrorism, participated in the slaughter of hundreds of Americans, and chanted “Death to America” for 40 years cannot be trusted with a nuclear WMD. Trump weighed the positives, the negatives, and carefully made a risk-reward assessment.

Unlike the Democrats, President Trump doesn’t make life-and-death decisions via focus groups or polling data. Instead, it’s based on one specific criterion: Will it increase our peace and prosperity, and does it put America First?

When the answer is yes, he moves forward. When it’s no, he doesn’t. It’s really not any more complicated than that!

Iran was such a resounding success because the Israelis did what NATO nations ought to do: They invested in their military, trained their soldiers and pilots to the utmost possible, and were able to do most of the heavy lifting on their own. Had the Israelis failed to neutralize the Iranian air defenses, President Trump wouldn’t have allowed U.S. planes to enter Iranian airspace. Our pilots being paraded on Iranian TV as POWs is not “America First.”

Israel proved itself to be a capable ally. They knocked out everything in Iran, sans a handful of subterranean nuclear sites. Everything else was completely destroyed.

So, what did Netanyahu do?

He asked Daddy for help!

Mark my words, this brand-new “Daddy” identity will become a permanent part of the Trump brand. For starters, it makes a lot of sense. From tariffs to the border to Iranian WMDs, Trump has shown himself to be the ONLY adult in the room. And just as importantly, he recognizes the humor of it all — the innate, childlike silliness that doubled Rubio over in laughter.

“Daddy” is funny. It’s another example of Trump’s silly campaign dance, or his foray as a McDonald’s burger flipper. Not only is “Daddy” a term of endearment, but it also implies that he’s a father figure. For Trump, it speaks of paternal authority; for everyone else (including the Democrats), it’s an act of self-infantilization.

And self-infantilization is not very manly.

We’ll end with this: About 11 years ago, I had the following conversation with my firstborn son:

Kid: I'm 7 now, so I can't call you Daddy anymore. For now on I'll call you Dad.

Me: Ok

Kid: Bye, Dad

Me: Bye, son



*Runs to bedroom & cries — Scott Pinsker (@ScottPinsker) April 11, 2014

That little boy is now 18 and in the U.S. Army Cavalry. Obviously, I’m enormously proud of him. Wonderful kid. Of course, he’s not a little boy anymore: He’s a man.

But Lord Almighty, how I miss being called “Daddy.” Fatherhood is a beautiful, glorious, heart-wrenching agony.

And it’s something imposters like Ilyse Hogue will never understand, because she’s nobody’s Daddy.

