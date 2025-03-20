The Democratic Party Is Ripe for a Hostile Takeover. These Two People Will Do It.

“All the world’s a stage, and the men and women merely players,” wrote William Shakespeare in “As You Like It.” It’s a simple, straightforward metaphor: In the game of life, everyone has a part to play.

Furthermore, all the parts matter. Like your third-grade teacher told you (after giving you the smallest, lousiest part in the school play), “There are no small roles, only small actors. Go stand in the background and pretend to be a tree, or something.”

The metaphor actually works better with political parties than in the outside world, because political parties are closed ecosystems. In partisan politics, the “players” have clearly defined roles; you’re never going to confuse, say, the lead with the understudy. Even the nonspeaking roles — like the director, screenwriter, and producer — are explicitly delineated. But in the outside world, the roles we play are constantly changing. Everything’s always in a state of flux.

One minute you’re the star of the show. The next, you’re pretending to be a stupid tree (and disappointing your parents, probably).

By definition, organizations must be organized. Otherwise, it’s not an organization; it’s a mob. And that’s a critical distinction, because every organization, large or small, offers the same benefit to its members: If you play your part and do what we ask, your team members take care of everything else — and working together, we’ll accomplish more than we ever could on our own!

That’s the unspoken agreement.

When it works, it works wonderfully. When you choose people for well-defined roles, you’re not only dividing the workload more efficiently, but making sure there’s accountability. If and/or when a breakdown occurs, you can pinpoint who was responsible, why it happened, and what should be done differently in the future.

But some organizations fail to deliver. There’s no accountability.

In the real world, a failed organization goes out of business: Its profit-model collapses and everyone loses their jobs. But in politics, something else happens:

It’s replaced with a new political party.

And we’re on the precipice of this happening with the Democratic Party.

Even if the Trump presidency and the MAGA revolution were overwhelmingly popular — capturing large, lopsided majorities — the United States of America would still revert to a two-party system. At this point, the duality is hardwired. (And besides, a political system that incentivizes both parties to hover around 50% each and scrap for the margins is better for Corporate America than one party monopolizing everything. The upside of a mostly-even two-party system is, no matter what side of the issue you’re on, there’s always somebody out there who’ll happily take your money to support it.)

The number one rule in politics hasn’t changed: “Follow the money.”

Right now, the Democratic Party is a dumpster fire that was bashed with a bat, drenched in battery acid, pushed off a cliff, and tossed into a volcano. According to NBC News, its approval rating is 27%; CNN has ‘em at 29%.

We’re reached the point where MORE than 70% of the country doesn’t approve of the Democrats!

In honor of Saint Paddy’s Day, here’s a fun fact: A higher percentage of Irish people believe in leprechauns than Americans who still have favorable opinions about Democrats. Or, you could look at it this way: Only 84% of Americans believe the world is round… which puts the flat-earthers just a few points behind the Democratic Party!

It's gotten so bad, the mainstream media spin has gone completely off the rails in their desperation to give the Dems a happy face. Don’t believe me? Consider this week’s headline from MSNBC: "Democrats are in disarray. That’s a good thing."

(“See, honey? We’re going great!”)

The United States is a two-party system, yet today, only 7% of all voters have a “very positive” view of the Democratic Party. That’s not a sustainable trajectory.

Which means, the Democratic Party is going away.

But our two-party system won’t be going away. Like we said, that’s too engrained culturally, economically, and procedurally. It means the Democratic Party is going to be replaced.

The new party might still call itself the Democratic Party, but make no mistake, it’s gonna be something different. Just as MAGA transformed the GOP, this new, emerging liberal movement will prove just as transformative to the Democrats.

It hasn’t received as much media attention as it probably deserves, but socialist darling Bernie Sen. Sanders (I-Vt.) and Squad radical Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have launched a “populist revolt” against President Trump. At least, that’s what they’re calling it. But it really isn’t about President Trump.

This is a populist revolt against the Democratic Party.

Bernie Sanders has a national network of liberal/socialist donors — a ready-made list that he fully controls. It’s not in the hands of “senior party leadership” or locked somewhere in the Democratic National Committee (or in Joe Biden’s garage). It belongs to Sanders.

He dedicated his life to building that list. And Sen. Sanders is 83-years-old.

Question: If you were in Sanders’ shoes, how would you try to cement your legacy?

Answer: It wouldn’t be by running for president in 2028 or 2032. He’s too old. Instead, it would be elevating the heir of your movement — and thus controlling the future.

Sanders wants to play kingmaker. The Democrats can sense it, too:

As Democrats scramble to find an authentic and effective messenger for the second Trump administration, there is a growing desire to elevate Ocasio-Cortez, 35, within the party in some way, according to interviews with a dozen Democratic lawmakers, aides and strategists — especially after last week’s government spending showdown left the base enraged. Ocasio-Cortez was one of the most outspoken Democrats in torching Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for allowing a Republican funding bill to advance in the Senate to avoid a shutdown. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif, publicly urged Ocasio-Cortez to launch a primary challenge against Schumer in 2028 if he runs for re-election, and several House Democrats told NBC News that her colleagues also privately pushed her to do so at a party retreat last week.

Give Sanders and AOC credit: They’re being honest and straightforward about their attempts to transform the party:

“If there’s any hope for the Democratic Party, it is that they’re going to have to reach out — open the doors and let working-class people in, let working-class leadership come into the party,” Sanders told the Times. “If not, people will be running as independents, I think, all over this country.”

They’re campaigning on a populist, “anti-oligarch” message. Instead of running on pronouns, hashtags, Ukraine, or calling your enemy a Nazi, they’re running on pocketbook issues:

"While Republicans try to gut Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security to pay for tax cuts for billionaires, people across the country are standing up against these attacks on the working class," said Ocasio-Cortez. "They deserve representation that is willing to stand with them. I look forward to hitting the road with Sen. Sanders."

"Today, the oligarchs and the billionaire class are getting richer and richer and have more and more power," Sanders said in a Friday statement. "Meanwhile, 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck and most of our people are struggling to pay for healthcare, childcare, and housing. This country belongs to all of us, not just the few. We must fight back."

The timing is perfect for a hostile takeover of the Democratic Party. The liberal natives are restless; their gatekeepers have abandoned their gates; everything is wide open. With the right push — and just a little bit of luck — this will be the party of Sanders, AOC, and the Squad by the close of the 2026 midterms.

They might not have enough “juice” to seize the whole country, but the Democratic Party is squarely within their grasp. (At this point, it’s low-hanging fruit!) AOC and Sanders know how to organize, lead a media campaign, and fight hard for what they believe in. If you’re a liberal-leaning voter, there’s more reason to support AOC and Sanders than Hakeem Jeffries and Charles Schumer.

Nevada, Colorado, Arizona:



You deserve public servants who show up for you.



The time is now to protect the public good, advance healthcare and living wages for all, and fight against corruption.



See you next week. https://t.co/8SetXWLIqg — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 14, 2025

The Democratic Party: “Now under new management.” And they’re coming to a town near you.

Thank you for your consideration!