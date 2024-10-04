Elon Musk to Join Trump Campaign Rally in Butler, Pa. on Saturday: Unbowed, Unbroken, and Unrepentant

Earlier on Friday, Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein officially accused the Democratic National Committee of spying, infiltrating their organization, lawfare, and other dirty tricks. And Friday afternoon, none other than Tesla CEO Elon Musk pledged to join the upcoming Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pa. — the same place where Donald Trump nearly lost his life after being struck by an assassin’s bullet — over the upcoming weekend.

Advertisement

I will be there to support! https://t.co/nokR0g3dn1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024

It's noteworthy that Stein and Musk — who, arguably, represent the two most high-profile environmental movements in the country (politically and commercially) — have come together in agreement that the Democratic Party is their common enemy.

According to polling research, a whopping 70% of liberal Democrats are considered “pro-climate voters.” But among all registered voters, the percentage plummets to just 37%. (For conservative Republicans, it’s only 6%.)

The environmental voting bloc is absolutely vital for a Democratic victory in November! Without it, they will lose in a landslide.

With the Green Party now vocally attacking the Democratic Party and Elon Musk jumping over to the MAGA camp, it will be fascinating to see if that bloc will splinter or diminish. If only a small percentage of environmentalists demotivate themselves from voting for Harris-Walz, it will have a devastating ripple effect throughout the election.

This is the key ideological group that the Left desperately needs to fire up, energize, and mobilize, or it simply can’t win.

Advertisement

The rally in Butler, of course, will carry a special meaning: It marks Trump’s triumphant return to the same place where he stared down an assassin’s bullet on July 13. Either via human error or Divine Intervention, Trump came within a whisker of being murdered in broad daylight but miraculously emerged without serious injuries.

Questions regarding his Secret Service protection, which falls under the purview of the Biden-Harris administration, remain unresolved. The director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, resigned in disgrace on July 23.

At the first Butler rally on July 13, a 20-year-old shooter named Thomas Matthew Crooks managed to get within 157 yards of Donald Trump’s podium. It’s still unclear which security protocols were breached, or whether or not those errors have been corrected.

Historically, the relationship between Musk and Trump has been turbulent. They’ve bickered online in the past, but during the 2024 campaign, the two sides have agreed to work together. Trump named Musk as a future presidential consultant since he’s too busy to join the Trump cabinet, and Musk personally interviewed Trump on X. Additionally, the ex-President has supported the idea of Musk leading an “efficiency commission” to audit the federal government to eliminate wasteful spending.

Advertisement

This Saturday will further elevate the Trump-Musk alliance, taking it to the next level. Certainly, there will be many Tesla owners — and other environmentalists, including Green Party voters — who’ll take note of their partnership.

What happens next? Getcha popcorn ready.