Democratic Dirty Tricks Are BACK: Green Party Accuses the DNC of Spying, Infiltrating, and Lawfare

If you weren’t aware, this is the most important election in American history because… wait for it… “Democracy is on the ballot!”

Our democracy is on the ballot.



It is only as strong as our willingness to fight for it. Let us vote to protect our democracy in November. pic.twitter.com/6MMMmxVThX — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 21, 2024

Advertisement

Kamala Harris believes it.

Democracy and freedom are on the ballot this November. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 22, 2024

Joe Biden believes it.

Our democracy is on the ballot.



If we want to build on the progress that @JoeBiden and Democrats have made so far, then we’re going to need everybody to make their voices heard on Tuesday.



Show up. Vote on November 8th. Encourage your friends, family, neighbors to join you. pic.twitter.com/J05wrRx4fy — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 6, 2022

Barack Obama believes it.

When Democracy is on the ballot — YOU are on the ballot.



As @AdamSchiff said, our Democracy is key to preserving our ability to exercise our rights and freedoms.



So all of must take responsibility for our Democracy, for our country, for ourselves and #SaveWomensHealthCare! -NP pic.twitter.com/YrSPeSggxY — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) March 19, 2024

Nancy Pelosi believes it.

But if democracy is on the ballot, why are the Democrats working so diligently to undermine the democratic process?

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein has lots of progressive ideas and liberal beliefs, but in the eyes of the Democratic National Committee, she’s committed the cardinal sin of competing against them on Election Day. And therefore, she must be destroyed.

Third parties that hurt the GOP? Aw, they’re fine! (In fact, they’re a vital expression of the voters’ dismay.) But third parties that may potentially injure Democrats must anticipate being on the receiving end of the DNC’s dirty tricks machine. In the eyes of the New Left, the ends justify the means.

Advertisement

And no one — not even Roger Stone with a bottle of bourbon, a Ouija board, and the conjured spirit of Lee Atwater — can compete with the DNC in the arena of dirty tricks. That’s because the left has an institutional advantage: The mainstream media always has their back.

Why?

Democracy Dies in Darkness.



That’s where we come in. — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 21, 2022

Because democracy is on the ballot (remember?) — and (you gotta say it with a deep, solemn voice): “Democracy Dies in Darkness!”

It’s not just circular reasoning; at this point, it’s a series of figure eights. But it’s emboldened the left to sling mud, launch last-minute surprises attacks, use lawfare to cripple opponents, and hire activists to disrupt the democratic process.

Before, it might’ve manifest itself via releasing George W. Bush’s 1976 DUI arrest just days before the election. But today, it’s turned far darker and more sinister than ever before: It’s a purely Machiavellian quest for power.

And if you’re a third-party candidate, better stay on your toes.

When RFK Jr. was perceived as a threat, the DNC paid for a billboard truck to follow all his campaign events. According to Politico, “The [RFK Jr.] website’s grassroots organizing forum was flooded with fake, provocative event pages. And a job ad from the progressive group MoveOn showed in real-time how progressive organizations are staffing up to confront the independent campaign.”

And the purpose of the MoveOn ad? According to RFK Jr.’s former campaign manager: “The DNC, via MoveOn, is openly hiring people to harass our campaign.”

Advertisement

Caught red-handed, the DNC, via Moveon, changed the job listing posted at below URL to something appropriately saintly. Luckily we took a screenshot of how it looked yesterday. For anyone not following along, "earned media bird-dogging" is DNC speak for harassment and dirty… https://t.co/xlhNUmvc6J pic.twitter.com/OEoch1WiEs — Amaryllis Fox (@amaryllisfox) March 31, 2024

The lawfare part was just as devastating, because it effectively precluded RFK Jr. from competing against Joe Biden in the primaries. (Which, in retrospect, was meaningless, since the Democratic Party primaries didn’t matter; Biden simply “appointed” his replacement. But that’s perfectly democratic, you know.)

And it’s not just MoveOn: The DNC has been directly involved as well. You can even read the DNC job posting yourself. It details their plans to harass third parties.

Today, with the RFK Jr. threat neutralized, the DNC is now stepping up its attacks on Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein. And she is NOT happy about it.

“In a phone interview with POLITCO Magazine, Stein bitterly criticized Democratic attempts to knock the Green Party line off ballots, calling them political dirty tricks. Though she’s accustomed to battling the major parties, her anger this year appears directed not at the ‘uniparty’ (what the Greens like to call Democrats and Republicans together) but at Democrats in particular.” [emphasis added]

“[The DNC wanted] people to infiltrate and spy on our campaign,” Jill Stein told Politico. “It smells like a rat.”

Advertisement

Now, the Green Party may (or may not) cost the Democrats votes in 2024, but third parties are still included in the democratic process. If the Green Party played by the rules and wants to offer voters a more liberal option, it’s un-American to systemically attack their campaign with dirty tricks, infiltration, lawfare, digital attacks, misinformation, and more.

And it's undemocratic for the media to give them cover.

We’ve entered a radical new stage in American politics: The Democrats truly believe that “Democracy is on the ballot.” And because the stakes are so high, they’re claiming moral authority to do whatever they want.

Irrespective of our democracy.

But the media won’t cover the DNC’s destruction of third parties, which is ironic because they’ve actually proven their own point: Because of their media blackout, in a very real way, democracy has already died in darkness.