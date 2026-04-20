State Department, Cuban Regime Confirm 'Secret' Talks in Havana

On April 10, something happened in Cuba that hasn't happened in a decade: a U.S. government plane touched down outside of Guantánamo Bay.

We have confirmation of this from the Cuban regime via their official Communist Party propaganda newspaper, Granma. Several media outlets, including Fox News, CNN, and the Miami Herald, are also confirming it, based on statements from unnamed senior State Department officials.

Advertisement

The State Department delegation — supposedly made up of assistant or deputy-level officials but not Marco Rubio himself — reportedly warned the Cuban regime that it has a very short window in which to make a deal, which supposedly includes releasing political prisoners and making major economic and political reforms.

"As President [Donald] Trump has stated, a new dawn for Cuba is coming very soon. The Cuban regime should stop playing games as direct talks are occurring. They have a small window to make a deal," a State Department official told the Miami Herald.

Some outlets are reporting that the talks included compensation for U.S. citizens and companies whose properties were confiscated after the 1959 revolution, allowing Elon Musk's Starlink into Cuba (it's currently illegal to use there), and discussion of the threat of foreign military and terrorist groups being allowed to operate freely in the island nation.

Allegedly, a separate meeting was held with Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro, Raúl Castro's grandson who goes by "Raulito" or "El Cangrejo" (the crab). While Rubio has never confirmed it that I'm aware of, some media outlets report that this is not the first time a team from the State Department has met with the younger Castro.

And, of course, the Cuban regime tells a different story. Deputy Director General for U.S. Affairs Alejandro García del Toro told Granma that the meeting was "respectful and professional," but denies that were any conditions, like political prisoners, or deadlines set by the United States. He also called it a "delicate matter" that is being handled "discreetly."

Advertisement

"Eliminating the energy blockade against the country was a matter of top priority for our delegation. This act of economic coercion is an unjustified punishment for the entire Cuban population," he said.

The Miami Herald reports that a U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton surveillance drone was flying near Havana during the meeting, though I've noted that happening on other days last week, as well.

Basically, the regime is attempting to paint this as normal diplomacy between two countries. But we all know it's not. Regardless of what was actually discussed, Trump has made it pretty clear that he's got his eye on making a change in Cuba soon. Assuming all of this is true, I believe he and Rubio are testing them to determine what the next steps are once we're not so distracted with Iran.

As I reported over the weekend, on Friday, while speaking at a Turning Point USA rally, Trump said, "And very soon, this great strength will also bring about a day 70 years in waiting — it's called a new dawn in Cuba. We're going to help them out with Cuba. We have a lot of great Cuban-Americans... that were brutally treated, whose families were killed, and now, watch what happens."

Later, while aboard Air Force One, a reporter asked him about anonymous reports that the Pentagon is ramping up plans for military action against Cuba. "Well, it depends on what your definition of military action is," the president said, not giving much away.

Advertisement

We'll see what happens. But as I just said in the piece I wrote about Nicaragua earlier today, we're living through a fascinating moment in world history, and I have a feeling it's about to become a lot more interesting. Stay tuned.

Recommended: The Forgotten Dictatorship: Rubio's April 18 Sanctions Were No Accident

Want to support conservative media? You can do so by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. It's less than $20 for the entire year, and you get some cool perks too. We can't wait to have you!