‘Unbroken Story of American Triumph’: Trump’s Midway Anniversary Message

From June 4 through June 7, we mark the anniversary of the 1942 Battle of Midway, a decisive turning point in World War II and a vital victory for the Americans over Imperial Japanese forces.

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Actually, June 4 is also the anniversary of the 1944 American liberation of Rome, the first Axis powers capital to fall to the Allies, also a very important victory during WWII. But President Donald Trump focused specifically on Midway in his official statement.

He began, “In the months following the attack on Pearl Harbor, Imperial Japan advanced across the Pacific with fierce momentum, seizing territory and challenging Allied forces at every turn on land, in the air, and at sea.” Of course, they wanted a strategic position about a thousand miles from Hawaii. That would give the Japanese a significant foothold to access the headquarters of our Pacific Fleet.

But, Trump continued, “What Imperial Japan did not know was that American ingenuity had already decimated all hopes of victory. Working around the clock in absolute secrecy, U.S. Navy codebreakers had cracked Japan’s encrypted communications, piecing together the time, location, and full scope of the planned attack.” All of a sudden, “America had the upper hand,” and Japan would soon know it.

Related: Trump Puts Up Revolutionary War Statues in D.C. Leftist Protest Hotspot, Including Forgotten Founder

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Trump wrote:

On June 4, 1942, the skies over Midway erupted in one of the most dramatic clashes in the history of armed conflict. In a battle waged almost entirely by aircraft, Americans heroically manned air defense positions on the island while American aviators flew headlong into a formidable enemy force with breathtaking courage and precision. Wave after wave of American dive bombers descended upon the Japanese fleet with ferocious determination, eventually sinking 4 irreplaceable aircraft carriers and destroying over 200 enemy aircraft. Imperial Japan’s dreams of an expanded empire began to slowly fade at the hands of American military might, turning the tide in the Pacific Theater and setting the stage for total victory 3 years later.

Never forget the Japanese massacred more civilians than even the Nazis did, tortured prisoners of war, and quite literally fought to the last man, woman, and child in every area the American seized (hence the necessity of the atom bombs). Midway was a win against a mass murdering dictatorship.

Trump insisted, “Eighty-four years after the guns fell silent over Midway, the legend of this victory burns as brightly as ever, especially during our Nation’s 250th year of Independence. In the decades since this epic battle, America and Japan have built one of the world’s most enduring friendships, forging an alliance grounded in shared values and a mutual commitment to a free and peaceful world.”

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No matter whether in “the waters of the Pacific” or on the many battlefields “on which America has ever been tested, the unbroken story of American triumph has always been to face down every enemy, overcome every adversity, and emerge each time more powerful, more resolute, and more glorious as the greatest Nation the world has ever known,” Trump declared. We live in the land of the free because of the brave.

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