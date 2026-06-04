‘Jews Eat Children’: Deranged Outburst or Growing Threat?

Out: Jews use the blood of non-Jewish children to bake matzah.

In: Jews eat children.

The latest example of accusations against Jews becoming even more unhinged than the blood libels of the Middle Ages occurred on Sunday when a passenger on a New York City subway assaulted a Jewish woman. According to the Combat Antisemitism Movement, a black woman wearing a military-style camouflage coat with a patch depicting the German flag choked the 23-year-old Orthodox Jewish woman, threw her to the ground, and beat her. She managed to pull a patch of hair from the victim's head. The victim said she suffered a concussion.

Advertisement

But it was all for the children, you see.

Apparently, the assailant resorted to violence because she could “smell the babies” on her victim’s breath. That was irrefutable proof that “Jews are eating kids,” which is what she yelled on the packed train, whose passengers got a preview of what will perhaps be her defense in court, if it ever gets that far in Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s New York City: “Whoa, whoa, whoa, it’s okay for her to eat a kid, but I can’t choke her down?” Case closed.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

While the attacker, Diana Smith, was charged with assault as a hate crime, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation as a hate crime, and aggravated harassment, Mamdani has yet to comment on the attack. But don't blame him. With antisemitic hate crimes up 70% in May 2026 compared to May 2025, reaching 41 documented incidents, there's only so much condemning a man can do.

One wonders if New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof has already reached out to Smith for a detailed account of the Jewish cannibalism for his next column. Kristof, of course, used the testimony of an anonymous Palestinian journalist in a column that accused Israelis of using dogs to rape Palestinians in Israeli confinement, prompting Hugh Hewitt to wonder if "Nicholas Kristof's blood libel is this century's Dreyfus Affair."

Advertisement

Speaking of setting dogs on people, if Kristof wants more sources for his next article, he might also want to reach out to one Nay Min Tar, who apparently has some insider knowledge of the unspeakable crimes being committed by random Jews riding public transportation or walking the streets in America.

After noticing a couple in Santa Monica, Calif., wearing Jewish stars, Tar threatened to kill them, yelling: “You’re a Zionist, motherf***ing pedophile, motherf***ing Jew. Child killer!” He enlisted the services of his Italian mastiff and sicced it on the Jews, one of whom was bitten. Although Tar was charged with one felony count of criminal threats and one count of misdemeanor battery, CBS News reported that, unlike Smith in New York City, he was not charged with a hate crime.

When you watch the videos of these recent assaults, both perpetrators appear deranged, but it raises the classic chicken-or-the-egg question: did the homicidal rage come before the antisemitism, or did the antisemitism cause it?

One person who is definitely not crazy is Megyn Kelly, whose descent into trafficking in anti-Israel conspiracy theories has been well-documented on PJ Media. In her latest disturbing remarks, she compared "the Israel issue" to finding out you have cancer.

Related: Megyn Kelly Figures Out Where All This ‘Anti-Muslim Rhetoric’ Is Coming From

Advertisement

Erin Molan, a true friend of Israel, responded to Kelly's comments:

The Jewish people have spent centuries being portrayed as a disease, a plague, a cancer on society. We know where that language leads because history happened.



This isn't about whether you support a particular Israeli government or policy. Criticize governments all you like. I do.



But comparing the world's only Jewish state to cancer is something else entirely.



Words matter. History matters. And we should all be condemning this kind of rhetoric, not normalizing it.

Alas, as these recent violent incidents show, it's not just the rhetoric that's being normalized.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.