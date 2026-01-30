Donald Loves Melania

Sarah Anderson | 12:23 PM on January 30, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

I love that we're seeing more and more of our first lady lately, and I love watching her and the president interact. We got plenty of that on Thursday night on the red carpet at the Trump Kennedy Center, where the first couple hosted a screening of her new film Melania.

Advertisement

Donald and Melania Trump took some questions before the big event, and I thought I'd share some of them with y'all. When I wrote about Marco Rubio taking secret naps while "cocooned" in a blanket on Air Force One the other day, many of you wrote me and told me you wanted more lighthearted stories about the Trump administration, so consider this one of those — a little Friday fun after another heavy news week, if you will. 

Related: Mr. President, Please Just Let This Man Have a Nap

One of the funniest moments was when a reporter asked, "Do you believe you'd be the man you are today if you hadn't met your wife?"  

"That's an interesting question. I better be very careful — it's a very dangerous question," the president joked before softening his answer. "I think she's really been a great help. She's done a great job. Very respected, very smart, very measured — sometimes when I'm not so measured, she measures you, but no, she's done a great job, and [is] very, very influential in terms of the administration."   

Advertisement

Trump then turned to his wife and said, "He's asking me a very dangerous question." 

Melania said, "I can see that."   

The reporter asked her what she thought, and she laughed and said, "Well, we would all be in different places, I guess."  

Trump jumped in and said, "We all like the way it worked out."  

You can watch the exchange here: 

Speaking of being "measured," the first lady was on The Five this week, and Jesse Watters asked her about her husband's dancing. Trump has said in the past that his wife is not a big fan of moves. 

She admitted that she likes it — but only at certain times. "Some days it's not appropriate, and I told him so," she said. "But it's his dance, and I think people love it — people in sports, all around the world, they're dancing, and it's a great atmosphere when he does."  

She said it makes people happy, and it's fun, but he also needs to be serious at times. The first lady even admitted that she has her own version, but is not quite the same as his. Here's that fun exchange: 

Advertisement

Of course, we've seen Melania do her own version on a few occasions, including this past year's July 4 celebration: 

We've also seen her do it on New Year's Eve at Mar-a-Lago:

But back to Thursday night. The president took time to talk about how proud he is of his wife, and again mentioned how smart she is. He said that some of what she's had to do isn't easy, especially considering that she comes from another country, and she really stays on top of what's happening in the world. He added that she "really is a good influencer… of me." 

Advertisement

When the first lady got up to speak at the screening, she thanked her husband, calling him "America's director." That line got a huge ovation. 

It's great to see the first lady shine and take the stage on her own terms, which is exactly what I think this movie was meant to be. The media is so cruel to her, and this allows her to tell her own story in her own way. 

When she appeared on The Five this week, Jessica Tarlov asked, "What do you hope that people know about you that they didn't before from seeing the movie?" 

"I think in every scene, they will see how I work, who I am, how I communicate with people, and they will know me a little bit more," the first lady said. "I’m a very private person and a very selective person. What I do, what I don’t do. When I talk, when I don’t talk. That's my choice. Nobody is in charge of me, and I'm not in charge of anybody else."  

Advertisement

Tell 'em, Melania!  

Melania hits theaters today — Friday, Jan. 30 — and I am actually hoping to see it soon myself. I've always wanted to know more about our notoriously private first lady, and the previews I've seen look intriguing. Plus, I know the left will go out of its way to say it was terrible and leave bad reviews, so I think the least we can do is support it.

The 2026 elections are just around the corner, and I'm not going to lie, the race is tight. It terrifies me to think what will happen if the left is back in power. You can help stay on top of it by supporting conservative media and becoming a PJ Media VIP member

It's less than $20 for an entire year — you probably can't even buy two tickets to a movie for that price. Come join us!  

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a Georgia-based freelance writer and journalist, specializing in foreign policy, with a passion for Latin America and the Caribbean.  

When she's not writing, you can find her chasing animals on her small farm, gardening, swimming every chance she gets, traveling, or yelling at a Georgia Bulldogs or Atlanta Falcons football game like any good Southerner. You might also catch her watching State Department briefings for fun.  

Email Sarah at [email protected].

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

CULTURE

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD MELANIA TRUMP MOVIES

Recommended

Hey GOP! This News Report Is the Ad That Will Win the Midterms. Tim O'Brien
Cuba's Bad Day Just Got a Whole Lot Worse Sarah Anderson
Is There a Shady Deal Behind Klobuchar’s Gubernatorial Bid? Matt Margolis
Gutfeld Returns to ‘The Five,’ Promptly Humiliates Jessica Tarlov Again Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: ICE Protest Teachers Are Trump's Reminder to Shutter Dept. of Education Stephen Kruiser
A Letter to Our Friends in the South Who Complain About the Cold David Manney

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Thursday Essay: So How's That Russo-Ukraine Oil War Going?
Tucker Carlson Is a 'Fervent Christian' but Feels 'Completely Comfortable in the Seat of Islam’
FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Larry O'Connor
Advertisement