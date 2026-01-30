Donald Loves Melania

I love that we're seeing more and more of our first lady lately, and I love watching her and the president interact. We got plenty of that on Thursday night on the red carpet at the Trump Kennedy Center, where the first couple hosted a screening of her new film Melania.

FIRST LOOK:



President Trump & First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House en route to the premiere of MELANIA at the Trump-Kennedy Center 🎥 pic.twitter.com/PC4dcCzo77 — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) January 29, 2026

.@POTUS and @FLOTUS arrive at the Trump Kennedy Center (@kencen) for the premiere of 'Melania' pic.twitter.com/ZglkQWrciG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 30, 2026

Donald and Melania Trump took some questions before the big event, and I thought I'd share some of them with y'all. When I wrote about Marco Rubio taking secret naps while "cocooned" in a blanket on Air Force One the other day, many of you wrote me and told me you wanted more lighthearted stories about the Trump administration, so consider this one of those — a little Friday fun after another heavy news week, if you will.

One of the funniest moments was when a reporter asked, "Do you believe you'd be the man you are today if you hadn't met your wife?"

"That's an interesting question. I better be very careful — it's a very dangerous question," the president joked before softening his answer. "I think she's really been a great help. She's done a great job. Very respected, very smart, very measured — sometimes when I'm not so measured, she measures you, but no, she's done a great job, and [is] very, very influential in terms of the administration."

Trump then turned to his wife and said, "He's asking me a very dangerous question."

Melania said, "I can see that."

The reporter asked her what she thought, and she laughed and said, "Well, we would all be in different places, I guess."

Trump jumped in and said, "We all like the way it worked out."

You can watch the exchange here:

"Do you believe you'd be the man you are today if you hadn't met your wife?"@POTUS: "He's asking me a very dangerous question!"🤣



"I think she's really been a great help... very respected, very smart, very measured. Sometimes when I'm not so measured, she measures you." ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jay8lgMVro — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 30, 2026

Speaking of being "measured," the first lady was on The Five this week, and Jesse Watters asked her about her husband's dancing. Trump has said in the past that his wife is not a big fan of moves.

She admitted that she likes it — but only at certain times. "Some days it's not appropriate, and I told him so," she said. "But it's his dance, and I think people love it — people in sports, all around the world, they're dancing, and it's a great atmosphere when he does."

She said it makes people happy, and it's fun, but he also needs to be serious at times. The first lady even admitted that she has her own version, but is not quite the same as his. Here's that fun exchange:

🚨 NEW: MELANIA’S OFFICIAL STANCE ON TRUMP’S YMCA DANCE 🕺🇺🇸 🚨



“People LOVE it” — CASE CLOSED 🔥



IT’S HIS DANCE. IT’S ICONIC.



She even has her own FIRST-LADY APPROVED version 💃 pic.twitter.com/6PNLQ2MaqD — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) January 29, 2026

Of course, we've seen Melania do her own version on a few occasions, including this past year's July 4 celebration:

Melania hits the Trump YMCA Dance to cap off the best 4th of July in modern history 🇺🇸



pic.twitter.com/Jz87hD9GhL — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 5, 2025

We've also seen her do it on New Year's Eve at Mar-a-Lago:

BREAKING: Melania Trump debuts her very own YMCA Trump dance at last night Mar-a-Lago NYE celebrations 😂



What a fun night! President Trump and her father, Viktor, by her side. All smiles ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qR1JgdBfxy — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) January 1, 2025

But back to Thursday night. The president took time to talk about how proud he is of his wife, and again mentioned how smart she is. He said that some of what she's had to do isn't easy, especially considering that she comes from another country, and she really stays on top of what's happening in the world. He added that she "really is a good influencer… of me."

.@POTUS on @FLOTUS at the premiere of 'Melania': "I am proud of her. She's done a great job. A thing like this is not easy." pic.twitter.com/DVotMNMZAA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 30, 2026

When the first lady got up to speak at the screening, she thanked her husband, calling him "America's director." That line got a huge ovation.

🇺🇸🚨| ÚLTIMA HORA: Melania Trump en el estreno de su película "MELANIA": “Me gustaría agradecer a mi esposo, el director estadounidense, Donald Trump”.👏 pic.twitter.com/eyjN2hiyDu — Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) January 30, 2026

It's great to see the first lady shine and take the stage on her own terms, which is exactly what I think this movie was meant to be. The media is so cruel to her, and this allows her to tell her own story in her own way.

When she appeared on The Five this week, Jessica Tarlov asked, "What do you hope that people know about you that they didn't before from seeing the movie?"

"I think in every scene, they will see how I work, who I am, how I communicate with people, and they will know me a little bit more," the first lady said. "I’m a very private person and a very selective person. What I do, what I don’t do. When I talk, when I don’t talk. That's my choice. Nobody is in charge of me, and I'm not in charge of anybody else."

JESSICA TARLOV: "What do you hope that people know about you that they didn't before from seeing the movie?"



MELANIA TRUMP: "I think in every scene they will see how I work, who I am, how I communicate with people and they will know me a little bit more."



“I’m a very private… pic.twitter.com/84Hd99N4AI — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 28, 2026

Tell 'em, Melania!

Melania hits theaters today — Friday, Jan. 30 — and I am actually hoping to see it soon myself. I've always wanted to know more about our notoriously private first lady, and the previews I've seen look intriguing. Plus, I know the left will go out of its way to say it was terrible and leave bad reviews, so I think the least we can do is support it.

🚨🚨🚨

MELANIA, the film.

The Story Begins.

OPENING DAY

[In Theaters Worldwide] pic.twitter.com/u9HLNA1wVz — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 30, 2026

