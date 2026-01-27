Mr. President, Please Just Let This Man Have a Nap

On Monday, New York Magazine published an article, "The Superhuman President," which feels like an attempt to get back at Republicans who pointed out Joe Biden was asleep and declining rapidly for four years, but it's actually fairly entertaining.

Advertisement

We've all heard members of the Donald Trump administration swear that the president never sleeps, and given how much he's gotten done in just a short year, that's pretty believable.

For the rest of the administration, however, that's not the case, particularly for Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Keep in mind that the president is 79, and Rubio is only 54 — young enough to be his son — but it seems like the hardest working man in the Trump administration just can't keep up with his boss. It's so bad that when they're both flying on Air Force One, Rubio says he hides from Trump, hoping he won't catch him taking naps during trips overseas.

There’s one place in particular where Rubio is unable to keep up with the president: Air Force One. Rubio said he needs to get some rest on overseas flights, but Trump never naps on the plane. So the secretary of State, a man tasked with instilling fear in the hearts of our enemies and confidence among our allies, spends part of most flights hiding from a nearly 80-year-old man. "There’s an office with two couches, and I usually want to sleep on one of those two couches," Rubio said. "But what I do is I cocoon myself in a blanket. I cover my head. I look like a mummy." Here, Rubio mimed pulling a blanket over his body as if he were auditioning for a Snuggie commercial. "And I do that because I know that at some point on the flight, he’s going to emerge from the cabin and start prowling the hallways to see who is awake. I want him to think it’s a staffer who fell asleep. I don’t want him to see his secretary of State sleeping on a couch and think, Oh, this guy is weak."

Advertisement

If you're on social media, I'm sure tomorrow we'll see hundreds of the famous Rubio memes of him sitting on a sofa in the Oval Office "learning he has a new job," but this time with a blanket over his head.

These Rubio memes are FAF and almost believable LMAO. The GREATEST SOS ever FACT!!! pic.twitter.com/Ihqq3QCdlZ — Geno Foschi (@Ge_no1) January 26, 2026

But that's not all the secretary had to say about the president's stamina.

"The guy is too healthy," Rubio said from an interview at the White House. "He's too active."

He also claimed the president has an "unparalleled" memory and pays great attention to detail. He recalled a version of a story that JD Vance told not too long about about how the president told Rubio he had "sh***y" shoes, and later, at another meeting, presented the secretary with a shiny new "pair of size 12s." He even signed the shoe box.

"I have them on, and they’re perfect," Rubio said.

He also recalled a time when Trump was visiting the State Department and looked up at the ceiling and noticed that the chandeliers were missing their ornamental medallions. Days later, the president called Rubio into his office to look at medallion samples, and the secretary told him that he had no ideas how many were needed.

Advertisement

Trump said, "I think you need 12."

"Sure enough..." Rubio said, apparently shaking his head in awe. "I try to match it as much a I can. It's just not natural to me.

Well, at least it's nice to know that the Secretary of State, National Security Advisor, National Archivist, leader of Venezuela, Greenland real estate broker, future president of Cuba, etc., gets tired like the rest of us.

Want to support conservative media? You can do so by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. It's less than $20 for the entire year, and you get some cool perks too. We can't wait to have you.