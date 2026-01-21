Once Again, Barron Trump Proves He's a Really Good Guy

We don't hear much out of Barron Trump these days, and I think that's a good thing. After advising his father on how to reach young people during his 2024 presidential campaign, the 19-year-old is living his private life while he attends college at New York University's Stern School of Business, dabbles in the business world, and enjoys a low-key social life.

However, on Wednesday he made a rare headline, and unlike the son from the previous administration, it was for doing something positive.

A young, unnamed British woman appeared in a London court to testify against her 22-year-old abusive boyfriend this week, and she claimed that if not for Barron, she might not even be alive.

She was referring to a situation that happened on January 18 last year. The woman and Barron were friends, and he'd tried to call her a few times, but she didn't answer. According to her testimony, her boyfriend became jealous of her friendship with Barron and began to hit her.

Somehow, she managed to make a FaceTime call back to the United States, and Barron picked up. He expected a normal, friendly call or a "nice hello" as he put it, but instead, he could only see the ceiling of the location. He could hear the woman screaming. Suddenly, she was in the picture, and Barron could see her crying as the boyfriend was beating her.

The call only lasted about 10 to 15 seconds, but Barron jumped into action. He contacted the police and said, "I just got a call from a girl I know. She’s getting beaten up." He gave them her address in the United Kingdom and added, "It’s really an emergency, please. I got a call from her with a guy beating her up."

The police eventually arrived on the scene, and, according to bodycam footage played in court, an officer asked the woman if she'd been "streaming."

She finally told him that she'd been in touch with a friend. "I am friends with Barron Trump, Donald Trump’s son," she said.

The police officer had her call Barron back to confirm that it was he who contacted authorities. He recounted what he saw and said, "I called you guys — that was the best thing I could do. I wasn’t going to call back and threaten things to him because that would just make the situation worse."

The young woman testified, "He helped save my life. That call was like a sign from God at that moment."

When I was reading the court transcript about this earlier, all I could think was what a gentleman Barron is. He could have easily hung up and done nothing, but he made the call and saw it through until it reached authorities on another continent.

I think that's a testament to our president and first lady and the good job they did raising their son. And it's refreshing after four years of Hunter Biden, who I guess was also a testament to his father and stepmother's parenting skills.

