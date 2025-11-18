Here's What Barron Trump Really Said to Joe Biden

We all remember the viral moment from Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. The president's youngest son, Barron, walked up to Joe Biden and shook his hand and whispered something to him. The look on Biden's face afterward implied that it might have been something on the off-color or even scandalous side. Everyone from Joe Rogan to various "professional lip readers" suggested he said something like "it's on now." Some even claimed he cursed at Biden. They also suggested that his mother, Melania, told him to "be nice" afterward.

Barron whispered something to Joe Biden, and his face instantly changed pic.twitter.com/FPhwsMXBys — Charlie (@MAGACharlie2024) January 21, 2025

But, as it turns out, the president and first lady have raised a polite young man with good manners.

Barron's older brother, Eric, sat down with Megyn Kelly last week, and he talked about the viral moment involving his little brother, with whom he says he's very close. He said that one day, he asked him what he actually said because so many were making such a big deal out of it. Eric said it was something so polite that he couldn't even get the specifics right. It was something like "‘Congratulations, and best of luck to you,’ or something like that. Something very respectable."

Eric also said that another podcaster had recently asked him if Barron told Biden to "Go f*** himself," but the older Trump said his little brother "just doesn’t have that in him."

When asked who the nicest of the Trumps was, Eric joked that he was, but he later conceded that the label probably belonged to his younger sister, Tiffany. Kelly told him that he was the nicest of the male side of the family, and he joked, "Yeah, well, Don Jr. is kind of a jerk, right?"

Eric later said that Barron can be on the shy side, but he's "smart as hell."

Barron, who is only 19 years old, is a student at New York University's Stern School of Business, and his father has often credited him with helping him win the 2024 election, particularly by advising him to appear on podcasts that are popular with younger voters. He's also shown interest in following in his father's footsteps via the real estate business.

Back in March, when Barron turned 19, the president was asked what area he felt his youngest son had an aptitude for, and while he said he had a good head for business, he felt one of his strengths was technology. "He's got an unbelievable aptitude in technology," the president said.

Around the same time, People magazine spoke to "sources" who called Barron an "old soul" and said you can tell he was raised with some of his mother's European manners. "He isn’t as aggressive as many of his age when they are in their own social circles. He is someone who listens before talking, and is super polite."

Whatever Barron does with his life, I'm sure he'll be successful — not just because of his last name, but it sounds like he's got a great head on his shoulders. And as a first son, he tends to shy away from the public eye, but even what little we know about him is a huge upgrade from the last president's offspring.

