We Got Another One: It's Officially Oil Tanker Seizure Season

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and the Department of Homeland Security have announced that the United States has seized another oil tanker that was last docked in Venezuela.

"The United States will continue to pursue the illicit movement of sanctioned oil that is used to fund narco terrorism in the region. We will find you, and we will stop you," Noem said in a post on X. She also thanked the Department of War and the United States Coast Guard for the team effort, and she posted a seven-minute video from the operation.

In a pre-dawn action early this morning on Dec. 20, the US Coast Guard with the support of the Department of War apprehended an oil tanker that was last docked in Venezuela.



The Department of Homeland Security posted some photos on X, along with the caption: "This morning [the U.S. Coast Guard] in coordination with the [Department of War] executed a lightning strike operation to seize the Motor Tanker Centuries, which is suspected of carrying oil subject to U.S. sanctions. The iron fist of America’s joint military and federal law enforcement rules the waves."

The tanker was reportedly carrying approximately 2 million barrels of oil and flew a Panamanian flag, and many media outlets are reporting that it belongs to a Chinese company.

The move comes just days after President Donald Trump ordered a "total and complete blockade" of sanctioned oil tankers going into and out of Venezuela, cutting off Nicolás Maduro's narco-terrorist regime from one of its most important lifelines. Earlier this week, he posted the following on Truth Social:

Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America. It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before Until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us. The illegitimate Maduro Regime is using Oil from these stolen Oil Fields to finance themselves, Drug Terrorism, Human Trafficking, Murder, and Kidnapping. For the theft of our Assets, and many other reasons, including Terrorism, Drug Smuggling, and Human Trafficking, the Venezuelan Regime has been designated a FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. Therefore, today, I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela. The Illegal Aliens and Criminals that the Maduro Regime has sent into the United States during the weak and inept Biden Administration, are being returned to Venezuela at a rapid pace. America will not allow Criminals, Terrorists, or other Countries, to rob, threaten, or harm our Nation and, likewise, will not allow a Hostile Regime to take our Oil, Land, or any other Assets, all of which must be returned to the United States, IMMEDIATELY. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

This is the second seizure of a tanker this month. The first came on Dec. 10, about 100 miles off Venezuela's coast. The ship was reportedly making a stop in Cuba, carrying 1.8 million barrels of oil, before heading off to China.

I have a feeling there are many more to come.

