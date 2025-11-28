Dolly's Holiday Message Amid Health Battle — and One Actor’s Sweet Story About Her

Back in September, national treasure Dolly Parton announced that she was postponing some of her upcoming shows in Las Vegas to September 2026 because she was dealing with some health challenges and had to have "a few procedures." She wrote the following in a letter to her fans:

I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon! In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you. While I'll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say. And don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.

As I wrote in October, it sounded a bit alarming but like she had things under control — until her sisters, Freida and Stella, began asking for thoughts and prayers for Dolly on social media and caused a big ruckus amongst fans who thought maybe everyone's favorite country singer was dying. After that, Dolly had to film a video message letting the world know she was okay and that she was just having some things taken care of that she'd been putting off while taking care of her husband, Carl Dean, until his death in March of this year. "I ain't dead yet," she said.

While that sounded better than what many fans first believed, there are still a lot of worried people out there. Ms. Parton will be 80 in January after all. We simply don't want to lose her. Well, she took to social media again on Thursday to let us all know she's still hanging in there and wished us all a "Happy Thanksgiving." I think she looks and sounds pretty good.

"Well, hey! It's Dolly here, and I want to wish all of you and your family blessings this Thanksgiving. I am so thankful for all of you and the memories we've shared over the years... And just know, that 'I will always love you,'" she said. You can watch the full video below

Wishing you and your family blessings this Thanksgiving ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1LA65zqYyg — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 27, 2025

In the meantime, an X user told actor James Woods that she'd recently watched an interview with Dolly, during which she said that love scenes in movies always made her nervous, but that Woods was, by far, the best kisser of all the leading men she'd worked with over the years.

Wood responded with some kind words. "Dolly Parton is the nicest person I’ve ever worked with," he said. "As a gentleman I can only say every moment was a joy! She’s everything you imagine and so much more. Anybody who’s ever spent any time with her absolutely adores her. One of the biggest surprises is how unbelievably funny she can be."

Dolly Parton is the nicest person I’ve ever worked with. As a gentleman I can only say every moment was a joy! She’s everything you imagine and so much more. Anybody who’s ever spent any time with her absolutely adores her. One of the biggest surprises is how unbelievably funny… https://t.co/wJ89aurtfH — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 26, 2025

I actually managed to track down that interview with Jay Leno from years ago. "You wouldn't believe how James Woods can kiss — in fact, I tell him every time I see him, 'You want to kiss? You want to do another...I bet he's a great lover, too," Dolly said with a laugh.

Dolly also mentioned Sylvester Stallone being pretty good at this particular part of his craft, but she had something else to say about Burt Reynolds. She said that when they filmed The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas, Reynolds had to dye his mustache black because it'd actually already turned gray by that point. "Every time I kissed him, I'd just have all black around my face," she chuckled.

