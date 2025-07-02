We Get It. Jeff Bezos Got Married. But It's Over and So Is Hollywood's Moral Superiority.

If a genie came along and granted me one wish right now, it'd be that I don't have to hear about Jeff Bezos' and Lauren Sanchez's wedding ever again. I spend my days combing through the news for a living, and usually topics like that are isolated among the more gossipy media outlets like People magazine and the Daily Mail. They might get a single mention from some of the more "serious news" outlets, but for some reason, this stupid wedding has received wall-to-wall coverage everywhere for days on end. I'm over it.

Personally, I think a $50 million Italian destination wedding is a bit much. I think making such a big deal over a wedding when you're on your second marriages is kind of dumb. Heck, I think making that big a deal over a wedding at any age and any point in your life is dumb. I can think of a lot better things on which to spend that money (even if I were Bezos rich), and the older I get, the less hoopla and excess I want. I could have all the money in the world, and if I were getting married tomorrow, I'd opt for something very simple. Shoot, I might even elope at this point.

Putting on that kind of spectacle isn't about showing your future spouse how much you love her; it's about showing off and getting attention.

All of that said, just because I'm not a fan of something, it doesn't mean that these two people can't be. I don't begrudge Bezos and Sanchez for doing what they did. That's their business and their money, and they earned it. That's their right. I just wish that what happened in Venice would have stayed in Venice.

The wall-to-wall media coverage was gross. I'm fairly certain it got more attention than Friday's important Supreme Court decisions and the peace deal the Donald Trump administration brokered between Rwanda and Congo — things that are far more important and could impact many more lives. I didn't so much as click on a single article about it, and I know more about that wedding than I did the last one I attended in person. And it's still going on. The headlines are still out there. I'm creating one now.

The only good that came from all this coverage was that it exposed some major hypocrisy from some high-profile liberals, and that's something I can always get behind. Something that bothers me even more than excessive media coverage of tacky, extravagant weddings is liberal elites who sit in their ivory towers and tell us plebeians how we should live.

People like Leonardo DiCaprio, who was a guest at the wedding.

"We are running out of time, and it is now incumbent upon all of us, all of you, activists, young and old, to please get involved. Because the environment and the fight for the world’s poor are inherently linked. The planet can no longer wait; the underprivileged can no longer be ignored. This is truly our moment for action. Please take action," the actor said in a 2015 speech at the Global Citizen Festival.

At the 2016 Oscars, he announced that, "Climate change is real. It is happening right now, it is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating."

I guess it's not that urgent when you're invited to what the media is trying to turn into the social event of the year. The wedding, which reportedly utilized 90 private jets and several super yachts — not just regular yachts — was a significant contributor to the carbon footprint. Why would the guy who is the United Nations Messenger of Peace for climate change endorse such a thing? Why isn't he up there making a statement about how he refuses to attend such a lavish event that is devastating our planet? (That's a rhetorical question. I know the answer.)

But we can't just dump on Leo. Breitbart reports:

Kim Kardashian, who has spent years "fighting" climate change, arrived in Venice in her $65 million Gulfstream G650, while Oprah Winfrey, who once said “the future of life as we know it” depends on how we combat climate change, landed in the city in her G700. Meanwhile, Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel, who once lectured President Donald Trump about the dangers of climate change, showed up on a Global 6000 owned by his Endeavor Group Holdings firm.

I'm half-surprised Bernie Sanders didn't show up and ask these people to join his "Fight the Oligarchy" rallies. Because they're the perfect candidates for them. Like old man Bernie himself, they're millionaires and billionaires who treat the world like their playground while looking you straight in the eye and telling you that you need to sacrifice for their fake virtue-signaling causes.

