Mirror, Mirror On the Wall, Why is Prince Harry the Biggest Victim of Us All?

Something brilliant actually happened in the United Kingdom today, which is rare lately.

After a years-long battle, a U.K. court told Prince Harry that he did not qualify for taxpayer-funded security for himself and his wife, Meghan Markle, American Duchess of Nothing. According to the New York Post, "The appeal was widely considered Harry’s final shot at winning back the security detail. It is not yet known whether the Invictus Games founder will be allowed to apply for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court following the ruling."

If comments sections on articles about the case and posts on X are any indication of how people in the U.K. feel about this, they're quite relieved. Why should they be paying for these guys anyway? If you'll recall, Harry and Meghan left the U.K. in January 2020, in part, because they wanted to become financially independent. They also implied they wanted more privacy, but they've spent every possible public moment bashing or complaining about almost every aspect of life in the U.K. Their house was too small. The media was too mean. The British Royal Family didn't let Meghan move in and take over.

And upon arriving in the United States, they signed a $100 million Netflix deal, among other lucrative contracts. I'm not sure how much money it takes to become financially independent, but believe me when I say I could live quite comfortably for the rest of my life on $100 million, and I wouldn't have to ask my daddy to pay for anything, and I certainly wouldn't be asking the tax-payers in my home country to pay for anything with that kind of money. Talk about being out of touch.

Prince Harry and his professional victim of a wife made ONE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS from NETFLIX and he's complaining because his daddy won't pay his security bill. I'd tell him to grow a pair but Megan would just take that set too. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) May 2, 2025

But Harry and his wife can't just lick their wounds and live the quiet little life in their $29 million home in Montecito, Calif., that they claimed they wanted. They must continue making public appearances in which they either talk about how important they are — Meghan happened to do that earlier this week — or whine about how terrible their lives are, which Harry did on Friday when he did a sit-down interview with the BBC. (Funny how he hates the press until it works to his advantage, huh?)

To hear him tell it, he's got the hardest life of anyone who has ever lived.

During the interview, Harry said he was "gutted" over the court decision and now finds it "impossible for me to take my family back to the U.K. safely." He says he won't be able to show his children his homeland or the parts of the country that he loves, and he said they'll miss out on a lot of other things. (Reminder: No one is actually stopping Harry from visiting the U.K. They're just saying he has to pay for it himself.)

He goes on to whine about how he was considered a "high-risk" royal back in 2019, but when he and Megs headed for the States, he was no longer given any sort of yearly assessment like the rest of his family. (Reminder: He said he didn't really want to be a royal anymore back then and wanted to try to go it alone. Even the court that made the decision today cited the change in his status as a reason to deny his request.)

At this point, the interviewer asked him why the taxpayers should be held responsible for his security, to which he responded with the most entitled answer:

...why wouldn't you be comfortable, happy with someone in my position who's given 30 years, 35 years service to his country two tours of Afghanistan, and the threats and risks to my life? I was born into this position. I was born into those risks, and they've only increased over time, along with my marriage to Meghan, and the frenzy across media, mainstream media and social media that I created... I can't be a private citizen. I will never be seen as a private citizen. I will never be treated as a private citizen, not by the media, not by most people, and certainly not by anybody that wants to harm me or my wife or our kids.

I'm thinking if he and his wife stopped doing podcasts and TV interviews and Netflix shows and just lived a quiet life, many of these people who supposedly want to harm them would probably lose interest at some point, but they keep fanning the fire, so...

Anyway, the interviewer switched gears at some point and asked, "Speaking of your family, your father is ill with cancer. Will you continue to visit him alone without the family? Where does this leave things moving forward, the ability of your children to see their grandfather?"

In response, Harry said, "Um, you know, life, life is a precious thing, and I'm acutely aware of the fragility of that. I can only come to the UK safely if I'm invited, and there is a lot of control and ability in my father's hands."

He later added, "I don't want any battles to continue. There is way too much suffering and way too much conflict in the world. This, at the heart of it, is a family dispute, and it makes me really, really sad that we're sitting here today, five years later, where a decision that was made most likely, in fact I know, to keep us under the roof, but then once they realized that that wasn't gonna work, once they realized that, you know, myself, my wife, and our kids are, are happier outside of the institution, then please just look at the facts, look at the risks, look at the threat, look at the impact, that if anything was to happen to me, my wife, or my father's grandchildren, if anything was to happen to them, look where the responsibility lies."

Wow. So basically, this 40-year-old man and father of two, who is worth millions of dollars, is essentially saying that if anything bad happens to him or his family, it's his father's fault. Dear Harry, please grow up.

And he doubled down on this idea, "I was born into this position. It wasn't a choice. I've served my country for 35 years. I believe that I am still continuing to serve my country. Public service is my life." (How exactly is he serving his country now? By not being there?)

Overall, the interview was a lot of Harry rambling on about his risk assessment from the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) with a sense of entitlement, as if everyone in the world should care about him and his safety. I don't know; I can think of a lot more deserving people in this world who need my thoughts, prayers, and support.

In the end, he concluded that he would like to reconcile with his family, but they will never forgive him for a lot of things he did, including writing his book "Spare." That's code talk for I acted like a brat toward them for years, and now I'm making it look like it's all their fault that they won't speak to poor little ol' me.

When will this man-child learn that victimhood is not a good look, especially for a literal prince? It's not winning him any favors with anyone in the U.S. or the UK. If he wants to save any last shred of dignity he has, he'll either apologize to his family (and maybe the world who has had to listen to him whine for the last five years), stop going on TV at all, get a job, do some real charity work, and raise his children quietly. He'll act like he appreciates that he's been handed more privilege and opportunities in life than 99.99% of the population and that he will never ever want for anything with all of his connections — well, except taxpayer-funded security, apparently — just because of the family into which he was born.

