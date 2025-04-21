First Gabbard, Now Noem? Thief Targets DHS Secretary During Easter Dinner

Last week, I wrote about how a criminal was threatening to kill Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and her husband via a series of vicious text messages and social media posts. Thankfully, that guy is in FBI custody. Unfortunately, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem is the latest target of criminal activity.

Noem was enjoying an Easter dinner with her family, including her children and grandchildren, at a restaurant in Washington, D.C., on Sunday night, when "an unknown white male wearing a medical mask" stole her purse and left the restaurant. The incident was captured on security camera footage and has been reviewed by the Secret Service, which has launched an investigation.

The items inside the purse make this incident a bit more concerning. According to CNN, the bag contained the usual personal items that might put someone on edge — her driver's license, passport, apartment keys, blank checks, and medication. It also contained $3,000 in cash. And she happened to have her DHS access badge inside, too.

Noem was in attendance at the White House Easter Egg Roll today, and when reporters asked her about the incident, she acknowledged that it did happen, but that it has not been resolved. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin also confirmed the information to NewsNation. The DHS secretary has not made any other public statements about the issue, but she did post a lovely family Easter photo on X yesterday.

Happy Easter! Wishing Christians around the country joyful celebrations for the resurrection of our Lord and Savior.



He is risen! pic.twitter.com/GFpjgg7MR9 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) April 20, 2025

As someone who has carried a purse containing sensitive information into a restaurant thousands of times, I'm curious as to how this happened. I never let it out of my sight, even if I have to keep it in my lap, and I'd probably be a little more careful if I were one of the most powerful people in the country.

I'm also curious as to whether this was a random theft, or if it was a targeted attack, though given the way the left acts these days — and the fact that there was no mention of this "unknown white male" grabbing other women's purses from the restaurant — I'm assuming it was targeted.

Either way, these personal attacks must stop.

As I said, last week, I reported that a 24-year-old criminal named Aliakbar Mohammed Amin from Lilburn, Ga., "sent numerous threatening text messages to Gabbard and her husband, Abraham Williams. They said things like 'You and your family are going to die soon' and 'I will personally do the job if necessary.' He also said, 'Death to America means death to America literally, Tulsi is living on borrowed time,' and 'Prepare to die, you, Tulsi, and everyone you hold dear. America will burn.' Amin even went as far as to post a picture of him pointing a gun at a photo of Gabbard and Williams on his social media accounts."

Unfortunately, I haven't heard one single leader in the Democrat Party condone this kind of behavior, and it feels like it's only a matter of time before threats and theft become more serious.

