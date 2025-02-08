Trump Makes a Decision On Deporting Prince Harry

Ever since Prince Harry and his attention-seeking grifter of a wife, Meghan Markle, moved to the United States, many of us have half-jokingly wondered why we can't deport them right back to the United Kingdom. Well, Meghan is a U.S. citizen, so I guess we're stuck with her, but do we really need a deadbeat "royal" trust fund baby from Europe who does nothing but whine about how hard his privileged life has been? Didn't we rid ourselves of that 248 years ago? This "royal" couple serves absolutely no purpose at all outside of creating mediocre content, irritating anyone they ever work with, and unwelcomely inserting themselves in the middle of tragic situations but if — and only if —a camera crew can tag along.

While some of us may have been joking, sort of, the Heritage Foundation actually got legal about it. When Harry's memoir "Spare" came out in January 2023, the think tank questioned the prince's immigration paperwork and whether or not he's receiving special treatment. In the book, Harry admitted to using various drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, and mushrooms.

The Associated Press reports that U.S. visa applications often ask questions about drug use, and lying about it can have serious consequences, even possible deportation. When the Heritage Foundation filed a Freedom of Information Act request to access Harry's records, the Department of Homeland Security denied it. The Heritage Foundation is currently suing the department, and the case is before U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols.

"If he lied, that gets you deported. People are routinely deported for lying on immigration forms," Samuel Dewey, the attorney for Heritage, said earlier this week. Dewey also admitted that Harry could have received an "internal DHS waiver or some sort of diplomatic visa from the State Department," which is legal, but would probably make the U.S. government look pretty bad. Then again, the government is looking pretty bad with all of this USAID stuff lately, so what's one more thing?

Many have been asking Donald Trump to step in and do something about it, or at least to make a statement. On Friday, he finally did, telling the New York Post that he had no interest in deporting Harry, though his reason why is kind of hilarious.

Trump rules out deporting Prince Harry: ‘He’s got enough problems with his wife’ https://t.co/3r6dEuGiue pic.twitter.com/21UnPZJsfI — New York Post (@nypost) February 8, 2025

"I don't want to do that," the president told the Post, adding, "I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible." Trump also apparently described Harry as "whipped" by Meghan, and said, "I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose."

It should be noted that Meghan is no fan of Trump, either. Back in 2016, while appearing on "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore," she called the then-future president "divisive" and "misogynistic," and stated that if he became president, she'd probably live in Canada, where she was filming the show "Suits" at the time.

Trump previously called Meghan a "good addition to the British royal family," but it sounds as if he has since changed his tune. Then again, I think we all have. She's certainly given us plenty of reason to do so, even after most of us were cheering her on in the beginning.

On Friday, while talking to the Post, Trump did praise Prince William, Harry's older brother. The two met privately in Paris at the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral. "I think William is a great young man," he said.

While it looks like we're stuck with the dimwitted duo for now, the Babylon Bee at least had a little fun with the situation. Hey, you never know. Another year or so with that woman, and Harry may be deporting himself right back to England.