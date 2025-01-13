From the Race Card to Grief Grifting: Celebrities' Tone-Deaf Reactions Amid Fires

The fires in Southern California have been the top story in the news this week, and for the most part, people have responded the way normal people respond to tragedies. With the exception of some looters and politicians (am I being redundant?), most of us have been upset by the situation, been outraged by the way it's been managed, and offered to help where we can, whether it's making a donation, physically showing up, or sending our prayers and support.

Enter Hollywood. Admittedly, many people inside the Hollywood bubble have been incredibly classy about the situation, even those who have lost their own homes, but some of them are proving that no matter what happens, they will always be tone-deaf and will never live in the real world.

We'll start with Yvette Nicole Brown, who has had an incredible TV career, but she is probably best known for her role as Shirley Bennett on the NBC sitcom "Community." TMZ caught up with Brown, along with "Deliver Us From Eva" actress Kym Whitley, and asked the two women about Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass. Bass, who was in Africa when the fires broke out, has been widely criticized for her management of the city in the wake of the tragedy.

Brown's response? People are just criticizing her because she's black. (I guess these ladies missed the part where everyone is also criticizing white man Gavin Newsom.) I could sit and make a list of everything Bass has done wrong, but I have other things to do today. Her race has absolutely nothing to do with it.

"She’s got a spine of steel and she’s also been a black woman in America a very long time, so none of this is new to her. We're mad because we're tired of it. We're mad for her." Yes, while thousands of people are losing their homes, it's nice to know that these women are mad about the right things. You can watch their ridiculous angry rant in its entirety here:

Next up is everyone's favorite... angry old man? I don't know, does Keith Olbermann have a job at the moment? Well, it looks like he has a podcast. I bet that's a fun listen. Anyway, last week, I wrote about how former University of Missouri professor Karen Piper called the fact that conservative actor James Woods was impacted by the fire "karma." While most people condemned Piper for being such a terrible person, including many liberals, Keith Olbermann responded and proved once again that he doesn't do much critical thinking. Or thinking at all.

Former actress and liberal podcaster Angela Belcamino called Piper out on X, saying "I'm not a fan of James Woods at all but being happy his house burnt down isn't the answer. Be better." Very nice. I love to see it.

But Keith Olbermann was, apparently, outraged at this statement. "This is the attitude that lost the election," (no it's not) he began, before adding, "They will not compromise they will not convert they will not be human. They must be defeated - and any chance to bruise or batter them psychologically must be exploited."

Holy cow. What do you even say about that?

Jamie Lee Curtis wasn't quite as angry, but she made a statement that managed to tick off supporters on all sides of the current Israel-Gaza war. "But the entire Pacific Palisades looks like, unfortunately, Gaza or one of these war-torn countries," the actress said last week while promoting her film "The Last Showgirl."

To be fair, I think we've all made dumb comments like this at one point or another but probably not in public. And Curtis was pointing out that it feels silly to talk about a movie while this is going on, but she also pointed out that "art will save us." Even so, she managed to make both pro-Israel and pro-Gaza supporters mad. That's quite a talent.

And last but not least, we have everyone's favorite grief grifters, Meghan Markle and Harry. Whether it's a school shooting in Texas or a photo op at a cemetery, these two love to show up and do, well, nothing when disaster strikes. I'll keep my opinions to myself and let actress Justine Bateman explain:

Some X users wondered why the couple was given a private tour by the Pasadena mayor himself. Doesn't he have better things to do?

It's also been alleged that the non-royal duo tipped off and/or sold photos to TMZ. We have not been able to confirm that.

Initially, it was unclear what Harry and Megs planned to do to actually help the fire victims in California, but it looks like they made the grand gesture of moving Meghan's Netflix show, which was supposed to debut in January, to March.

"At the request of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and with the full support of Netflix, the release of the show — a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California — has been moved from its previously announced January premiere date to March 4, due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires," a Netflix rep told Fox News.

Wow. What an amazing gesture. California is saved by the "Duchess of Sussex"! Can someone people inform these idiots and their over-inflated egos that no one cares?