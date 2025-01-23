WATCH: Congressman DESTROYS CNN Live On the Air

The liberal media is obsessed with Donald Trump's January 6 pardons in an extremely unhealthy way. If it had been as fixated on Joe Biden's pardons the way it has these, I might gain a little respect for it, but alas, that didn't happen, and it never will.

Below is a graph of pardons by US Presidents.



Why did Biden need to pardon so many more? pic.twitter.com/Y5T9FFFtBa — Martin Walsh (@martinwalsh__) January 20, 2025

Earlier this week, CNN's Jim Acosta had Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett on to talk about this particular topic. Wait, no, he had Burchett on to talk at him about this particular topic. And Burchett, like most Republicans, has had enough of this stupid game. Acosta asked the congressman why Trump would pardon these "violent people."

Burchett tried to respond, but, of course, Acosta wouldn't let him finish a sentence. Instead, CNN split the screen with footage from January 6, and Acosta continued to lecture, but Burchett had had enough. "This is a political world, Jim. And I don't remember you all on CNN condemning Joe Biden for commuting the sentences of murderers and child molesters, which he did, and you all refused..."

Again, Acosta interrupted. "Congressman, I'm not asking about that..."

"You never do," Burchett replied.

"We talked about Joe Biden's pardons," Acosta continued, but Burchett wasn't having it.

"Oh, Jim, you did not. You all read your report from the Democrat National Committee as you always do and you attack Americans," he snapped.

Legacy media will spend the next four years talking about J6 pardons while their President pardoned pedophiles and murderers. Do not let them lecture you on morality. pic.twitter.com/xyN4xWq8Nu — Rep. Tim Burchett (@RepTimBurchett) January 22, 2025

It was a beautiful takedown, but it got even better in another exchange.

In a condescending tone, Acosta said to Burchett, "This is not Fox, congressman. You can't just spin a tale and pull the wool over people's eyes. This is CNN. This is the news. We're asking you to come on and tell the truth?"

To that, Burchett had the most amazing response: "And that's why more people are watching the Cartoon Network and Spongebob reruns, Jim." The only thing that would have made it better is if he'd had an actual mic to drop afterward.

HOLY COW!!! Congressman Tim Burchett just ended CNN live on air.



Jim Acosta: "This is CNN. This is the news."



Burchett: "And that's why more people are watching the cartoon network, Spongebob reruns right now." 😂🔥



Well done, Congressman. pic.twitter.com/nIsv6iEod8 — George (@BehizyTweets) January 22, 2025

Burchett is, of course, referring to CNN's dismal ratings. Last month, it was reported that the "news" network was far less popular than numerous other cable networks, including the Food Network, Hallmark Mystery, HGTV, Paramount, and the Hallmark Channel. And networks like TV Land, MTV, Nick at Nite, Comedy Central, and Adult Swim beat CNN in the category of adults ages 25 to 54.

It's also been reported that Acosta, who has a one-hour show at 10 a.m., will likely be moved to a midnight timeslot, which would essentially make him more irrelevant than he already is. CNN also announced on Thursday that it's laying off 210 employees, about 6% of its total staff.