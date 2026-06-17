Okay, Now D.C. Voters Are the Latest to Ignore the Lessons of History

New York City has one. So does Seattle. And Burlington, Vt., and Irvine, Calif. But it’s a big step for socialism in the United States, a great leap forward, one could call it, that the nation’s capital will soon have a socialist mayor. Just The News reported Wednesday that “Democratic socialist Janeese Lewis George has a large lead in her bid to become Washington, D.C.'s next mayor. After polls closed Tuesday night, she had secured more than 52% of the vote, compared to Keynan McDuffy with nearly 37% in the city's Democratic primary, according to local news outlet WTOP.com.”

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As you’d expect, the left is celebrating Lewis George’s victory (she will face no significant Republican opposition in November) as a strike at none other than Donald J. Trump. Newsweek quoted one Matthew Dallek, a professor of “political management” at George Washington University, saying that Janeese Lewis George “gives voters the chance to register disapproval and to say, in essence, they want the city to move in a new, more progressive, more left wing and more anti-Trump direction.” Yeah, because Washington has been so pro-Trump, deep red, and patriotic up until now.

Lewis George herself vows to be extremely tough with the evil Orange Man: "My approach to Donald Trump,” she explained, “is one where I set a line that there is going to have to be [that] DC autonomy and DC statehood are non-negotiables, our immigrant community and neighbors, our Black youth are non-negotiables.”

D.C. statehood would, of course, mean two reliably Democrat senators, which is why leftists keep pushing it. If Washington were full of Republicans, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries and their henchmen would be denouncing the D.C. statehood push as an undemocratic power grab on the part of the “far right.” And the Democrats also need massive numbers of migrants in order to win elections, and so “our immigrant community,” says Janeese Lewis George, is “non-negotiable.”

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Newsweek also gives considerable space to a generous helping of blather from the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), of which Lewis George is a member, explaining that democratic socialism is a system in which “ordinary people have a real voice in our workplaces, neighborhoods, and society." This is what all politicians of all parties say they’ll do, but Newsweek passes it on uncritically, as if all the other political groups in America today are sold out to the rich and powerful elites — which just happens to be DSA propaganda as well.

We also learn this from the DSA: "We want a democracy that creates space for us all to flourish not just survive and answers the fundamental questions of our lives with the input of all. We want to collectively own the key economic drivers that dominate our lives, such as energy production and transportation. We want the multiracial working class united in solidarity instead of divided by fear." Newsweek helpfully tells us that “DSA members typically support progressive policies like single-payer healthcare and the Green New Deal.”

Progressing toward what? How will these things be paid for once all the productive people are taxed into exhaustion? How does the DSA’s program really differ from the socialism of totalitarian states such as North Korea and East Germany, which called themselves “democratic” as well (as North Korea still does)? What would happen in a society in which Democratic Socialists ruled if the people voted democratically against socialism?

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Newsweek doesn’t give answers to any such questions, and certainly doesn’t come within nine miles of asking Janeese Lewis George to answer them. And that in itself is a shame, for as more and more American cities elect Democratic Socialist mayors, the need for an honest national conversation about socialism grows progressively more urgent, and the media’s dereliction of duty in not fostering that conversation becomes ever more obvious.

Related: New Jersey Voters Scream ‘Allahu Akbar’ as They Send Al Qaeda-Linked Candidate to Congress

Socialism is, after all, the most failed societal system in history. You might not like monarchies, but some were successful. No socialist state, however, has ever been anything but an economic basket case once other people’s money has all been spent. All too many Americans today are woefully miseducated, but does that really mean that we are doomed to repeat lessons of history that are abundantly clear? We know the Soviet Union was a failure. We know Cuba and North Korea are failures. We really have to recreate them now in New York, Seattle, and Washington, and who knows where else, before this madness recedes?

Apparently, we do. Congratulations on your victory, Ms. Lewis George. If only it were a victory for the people of Washington. But they, like New Yorkers and the rest, have chosen what they’re going to get.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover, just as Washington will soon face the consequences of the election of Janeese Lewis George.

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