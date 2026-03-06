A Far-Left NewsGuard ‘Fact Checker’ Asked Me Some Questions. Here Are the Answers I Gave Her.

Leftists have been trying for years to fool the public into rejecting the voices of those who dissent from their agenda by posing as neutral “fact-checkers” purporting to identify “fake news.” What they are really trying to do is not ensure the accuracy of news reporting at all, but to silence and destroy those who tell the truth about things they lie about or uncover what they want to conceal.

One of the foremost exponents of this ongoing scam is NewsGuard, a particularly sinister initiative of the hard-left self-appointed news arbiter Steven Brill. During the dark days of the Biden regime, which was the authoritarian threat that leftists pretend that Trump is, NewsGuard received $749,387 from the Department of Defense.

What possible benefit could a leftist propaganda outfit masquerading as a neutral fact-checking service have to the Department of Defense? Well, when the DOD was a corrupt and politicized government agency that was more concerned about defending the Biden regime from its political opponents than with defending the United States of America from its enemies, it likely found NewsGuard quite handy.

And NewsGuard is still at it, although you’d think that if Trump really were what the left claims him to be, it would have been shut down. NewsGuard contributing editor Madeline Roache emailed me on Friday morning, claiming that my website, Jihad Watch, had posted “false and misleading content,” assuming that NewsGuard has some actually recognized right to judge the accuracy of news sites, and asking for a phone call.

Good afternoon, I'm writing from NewsGuard, a company that rates news and information websites for reliability. We assess each site based on nine apolitical journalistic criteria and assign a 0-100 trust score based on those criteria. Our rating process and criteria can be found here. We are in the process of updating our rating of JihadWatch.org. As part of this process, we contact the publication being rated to seek comment on any potential issues we find and to give the site a chance to point us to any information we may have missed. We had a few questions regarding some false and misleading content we found on the site, and the lack of information about the site's ownership and financing. Please let me know if we can arrange a call to discuss these questions further. Best, Madeline Roache

Contributing Editor, UK

NewsGuard Technologies

Here is my answer:

Hi Madeline. No, we can’t arrange a call. I have a few questions for you, however: 1. NewsGuard is well known for not being objective, but rather for trying to stigmatize, demonize and destroy news sites that dissent from the left’s agenda. Are you personally, as an employee of NewsGuard, comfortable with this initiative, or is this just a job for you? To put it more simply, are you a committed authoritarian bent on destroying the freedom of speech, or just a useful idiot? 2. If you deny my core assumption in question #1, that NewsGuard is not objective, but is instead an attack dog for the far left disguised as a “fact checker,” can you provide any examples of patriotic news sites, that is, non-leftist ones, to which you have given high marks? Be specific. 3. NewsGuard used to send its tendentious (look it up), when-did-you-stop-beating-your-wife-type questions via email. Now, instead, you want a phone call. Is this meant to catch patriotic journalists and news analysts off guard, with less time to prepare careful responses to the traps embedded within your questions? 4. Have you ever studied the stifling of dissent and government stranglehold on the sources of information that prevailed in totalitarian states such as the Soviet Union and National Socialist Germany? Are you aware that if all patriotic news sites are shut down as “unreliable” and only leftist news outlets remain, that the United States will then strongly resemble such a totalitarian state, in which only the people in authority determine what information the public is given, and what information is withheld from the public, as well as what perspective the public is allowed to hear regarding how that information is to be understood? Would you like to have lived in the Soviet Union or National Socialist Germany? If not, why are you trying to make this country into another dreary one-party state? 5. You claim to have found “false and misleading content” on Jihad Watch. In the past, NewsGuard apparatchiks have taken issue with, among other things, Jihad Watch’s reporting on the jihad against Christians in Nigeria. As it happens, we are actually in touch personally with several sources who are on the ground in Nigeria, and so I asked your operative to explain her expertise and knowledge regarding the situation in Nigeria, so as to understand how she came to term our accurate reporting on and analysis of events there “false and misleading.” She refused to answer, as you will likely do as well. Do you understand how this experience, and many others like it, would lead me to question your initial premise that anything we have said is “false and misleading”? Do you care, or are you just intent on defaming and destroying dissidents? 6. Are you aware of any time in the entire history of the world in which the forces of censorship and the crushing of dissent held the moral high ground? Are you comfortable working for them? Do you have a conscience, or are you a committed left-fascist operative? I look forward to your answers to these questions. Once I receive them, I’ll be happy to answer any questions you choose to submit in writing. Kindest regards

Robert Spencer

director, Jihad Watch

I don’t expect to hear from Madeline Roache again, or if I do, she will not answer my questions. NewsGuard judges; it is not judged. That's how the left wants it, and that's how it's going to be, as long as there are enough people who benefit from this authoritarian scam.

NewsGuard is not a fact-checker any more than the New York Times or CNN traffic in facts.