Billie Eilish Again Shows That Leftists Aren’t the Sharpest Knives in the Drawer

At the Grammys on Sunday night, Billie Eilish bestowed her wisdom about immigration upon a grateful nation, and my first thought was: Who’s Billie Eilish?

Well, Billie Eilish, whose actual name is apparently, and unironically, Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, is apparently some sort of pop star, which would explain her presence at the Grammys. And if she is a pop star, that means that everyone around her takes it as axiomatic that President Donald Trump is an evil fascist dictator in the making.

Everyone around this poor pop star also assumes that ICE is Trump’s Gestapo, rounding up terrified women and children who have been selflessly doing the jobs that Americans disdain to do. Their crime? Nothing more than being “undocumented,” that is, not adhering to bureaucratic niceties. The penalty? Getting shipped them back to some hellhole that nobody around Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell better call a hellhole, unless he or she wants to court career ruin.

So on Sunday night, this woman whose name is Pirate declared magisterially that “no one is illegal on stolen land.” She also said: “And yeah, it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. And I just — I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and keep protesting. And our voices really do matter and the people matter, and f**k ICE. That’s all I’m going to say. Sorry. Thank you so much.”

Upon receiving this steaming pile of foul-smelling wisdom, the Grammys crowd erupted into enthusiastic applause, for there is nothing that Hollywood leftists like better than expressions of hatred and contempt for the land that made them rich and famous. And apparently, no one in the moneyed and privileged crowd ventured anywhere close to anything resembling an actual thought.

If any of them had, it might have occurred to them that the received wisdom of Billie Eilish, however thumpingly applauded, really made no sense at all. If the land is stolen, then everyone on it is illegal, except those from whom it was stolen in the first place. If, however, no one is illegal, then the land can’t really be stolen. The only thing that can’t be true is what Billie Eilish actually said.

For Billie herself, however, and for the leftists who cheered her on both at the Grammys and as they watched at home, the logic, or lack thereof, was completely irrelevant. Billie Eilish wasn’t at the Grammys to teach a class, and she didn’t make her statement in order to enunciate a rational position.

On the contrary, what both Billie Eilish and her rapt audience were doing was affirming their membership in the great leftist collective, and demonstrating their submission to the ideas that the left proffers as axiomatically true and demands that all people accept, on pain of being charged with “hatred,” “bigotry,” “fascism,” “MAGA extremism,” and the like. They were performing on a grand scale a ritual of obeisance, a display of their membership in the great tribe.

So what the world really witnessed on Sunday was a ritual, a demonic parody of the recitation of the Nicene Creed in Christian churches on the same day. In reciting the Creed, Christians are affirming their adherence to the basic principles of Christianity and their unity in the faith. In repeating leftist dogma, however nonsensical it may be, Billie Eilish and the Grammys crowd were affirming their belief in leftism, which is the ticket to getting work in Hollywood today. No repetition of leftist shibboleths, no fame and fortune.

Thus, what Billie Eilish was doing was demonstrating her right to be up on that stage, in front of that crowd. She has no intention of being consistent by opening her sumptuous home to anyone who wants to enter it, or turning over the title of that home to some people to whom she thinks the land really belongs. Her words only matter as a display of her faith, an affirmation of her adherence to the left’s secular religion. The Grammys ceremony on Sunday night was less a recognition of success and achievement than it was a secular leftist revival meeting.

