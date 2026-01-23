Virginia's New 'Attoney General' Can't Spell His New Job, but Here's Why He's Perfect for It

Jay Jones has already demonstrated that he is unfit to be attorney general of Virginia, and no doubt more is to come.

Jones, as you’ll recall, is the fanatical leftist who was revealed before the election to have written that he wished a House Republican colleague would get “two bullets to the head,” and that the same colleague’s wife would watch their child die in her arms, for “only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy.” That should have been enough for Virginia Democrats to denounce Jones as a domestic terrorist and hastily replace him with another candidate for attorney general, but as has been abundantly documented, Democrats don’t really have a problem with political violence, and many of them were likely nodding their heads in agreement with Jones’ deranged statements. He stayed in the AG race. Even worse, he won.

And so now Jones is the attorney general of Virginia, and immediately he showed that he isn’t up to the job. Fox News reported that Jones “drew swift online mockery Thursday after his office released a statement referring to him as ‘Attoney General,’ an error that critics seized on as emblematic of his first major move in office.” That is because “the error appeared in a graphic accompanying Jones’ announcement defending Virginia’s in-state tuition law for undocumented students.”

Yes, it was just a typo, albeit a delicious one in a self-righteous post about how much Jones is supposedly going to do for education. Typos are going to happen. I’ve typed plenty of them myself, and many are enshrined in my books, despite checks not only from me but from editors. It is not just churlish partisanship to poke fun at “Attoney General” Jones, for he presumably has a full staff working with him on social media and related matters, and, as the Virginia GOP pointed out, it still “took him a whole day to fix this.”

For a whole day in our social media-obsessed age, neither Jones nor anyone else noticed that his office had misspelled something so basic as his own job title. Either Jones and his staff don’t know how to spell the word “attorney” themselves, or they don’t care. The incident underscored the fact that Jones is not attorney general of Virginia because he is a capable and competent attorney with a sterling reputation for just and fair dealing. Nor is he attorney general of Virginia because he apologized for his incendiary remarks and showed the requisite amount of public regret.

No, Jay Jones is attorney general of Virginia today because he wanted his opponents dead, and that’s what Virginia’s Democrats want: immediately after being sworn in as governor of the state, Jones’ friend and colleague Abigail Spanberger signed a series of radical leftist executive orders, allowing for the release of hardened criminals from prisons, banning the hand-counting of ballots (something only a fraudster would support), and gerrymandering the state so as to disenfranchise patriots completely and ensure leftist hegemony over Virginia for the indefinite future.

With a program of that kind, Spanberger needs a hatchet man as attorney general: someone who is unscrupulous, indifferent to the niceties of the law, and ready to do whatever is necessary to silence and destroy the hated enemy, that is, the patriots of Virginia. That’s why Jay Jones is there. His qualifications, such as they are, matter not a whit. He sealed his place on the ticket and his role as Spanberger’s attorney general the moment he fantasized about children dying in the arms of a Republican mother.

The typo has been fixed now, but like Jones’ apology for his bloodlust, that doesn’t matter. What matters is that the Democrats have discarded all notions of choosing or endorsing candidates on the basis of merit, just as they have long since abandoned any pretense at the civility and mutual respect that used to be the binding element of the American body politic.

Spanberger clearly intends to preside over a cutthroat administration that will leave Virginia no less a one-party leftist dictatorship than California or New York. What is good for the people of the state doesn’t matter there any more than it does in any blue state. The only thing that matters is obtaining and holding raw power. And so Jay Jones is, for the left, exactly where he is supposed to be.

