And Now, Some Common-Sense Talk on Politics From… the Frontman of KISS

All right, listen up, now, you leftists: Gene Simmons wants you to calm down. And he’s right.

The KISS frontman is an unlikely source for political wisdom, but on Sunday, he said what a lot of people need to hear, particularly the overheated leftists for whom politics is a religion and patriots are heretics who must be burned at the stake, or at very least lectured, harried, and harassed at every opportunity.

Advertisement

Simmons offered this wisdom on, of all places, CNN, where this sort of thing should be repeated every day at noon, maybe right after leftists have finished screaming abuse and vitriol at Trump during the Two Minutes Hate. (No, they don’t really do that, but on the other hand, yes, yes, they do.) He said: "It's nobody’s business who you support. Nowadays, people engage in, 'So are you pro or,' and my first question is, ‘Who the f--- are you? Who are you?’ Since when does who I support or not support is the business of anyone except my conscience?"

The answer is that it became everybody’s business, at least as far as the left is concerned, when leftists politicized absolutely everything, and demanded, like the totalitarians they are, that people in all situations and walks of life affirm their political orthodoxy. If you couldn’t buy a Bud Light without affirming that men can become women, and couldn’t watch a sporting event without seeing athletes take a knee during the National Anthem in mute protest against the alleged injustices of the American system, and if you couldn’t have a family Thanksgiving gathering without some self-righteous blue-haired harridan yelling at you, then Simmons has a point.

Asked on CNN about the MAGA movement, from which, of course, leftists recoil in horror as a vampire does from sunlight, Simmons answered in a way that showed that he was not himself an adherent: "Some of it makes sense and some not.” He continued, however, by reiterating his call to leftists to regain some perspective: "But literally, have a sense of humor. Take a pill, shut up and stop worrying what your next-door neighbor believes or doesn't believe. It’s their America, too."

Advertisement

“It’s their America, too.” Bumper stickers should be issued. In those four words, Simmons summed up the problem with the contemporary left: leftists are so certain that their fantasies, insanities and delusions are right and righteous that they simply cannot comprehend that anyone might not share them. Even worse, they are likewise adamantine in their certainty that anyone who does not share them is evil to the core, and must be shunned and despised, no matter what his or her relationship may be to any given leftist.

But now here is Gene Simmons saying simply: “It’s their America, too.” Yes, it is, and in fact, patriots are the only ones who really care about its being America at all, rather than a component of a socialist internationalist megastate that is indistinguishable from all the other components of that state.

Related: Jack Smith Is Clinging to These False Claims to the Bitter End

Simmons added a hint that even Orange Man Bad might actually be a human being: "Had some face time with Senator Tillis and Blackburn and met Mr. Schiff and so on. But the telling moment was after we all got our Kennedy Center awards, as I had some face time alone with the president. And I actually met the president and on and off for years and years, decades before he entered politics. And the conversation was what human beings do. How‘s the family? How are the kids? And, you know, all that stuff. It‘s not always about politics."

Advertisement

It’s not always about politics? What? And Trump did what human beings do? Clearly this man is a heretic, and must be treated as such. Gene Simmons, however, is 76 years old and outstandingly successful and wealthy. He is not cancelable, and isn’t seeking the approval of any of the left’s self-appointed guardians of acceptable opinion. Those who remember KISS in its heyday might chuckle at the idea of Gene Simmons dispensing wisdom to the terminally blinkered, but here it is. Those who long for the good old days when the public discourse was at least marginally sane can hope that some old KISS fans who are leftists might take note of Gene’s words, and actually do some thinking for once.

Gene Simmons is right. And that's why you need PJ Media, because we know that not everything is political, and more importantly, that the left's perspective is totally nuts. Become a PJ Media VIP. You'll have yourself a merry little ad-free experience. Use code MERRY74 for 74% off.