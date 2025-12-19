Tucker Decries ‘Attacking Millions of Americans Because They’re Muslims’ — But Who’s Doing That?

Tucker Carlson appeared at Turning Point USA’s AmFest on Thursday, overflowing with righteous indignation. Carlson was addressing an extremely quiet crowd that repeatedly refrained from applauding his remarks, and his inability to get them to respond seemed to frustrate and enrage him, to the point that he began scolding the crowd itself. Their primary sin, the one that seemed to preoccupy Carlson the most, was their “Islamophobia.”

The far-left Daily Beast noted Friday that Carlson scolded his audience for “‘attacking millions of Americans because they’re Muslims—it’s disgusting. And I’m a Christian, I’m not a Muslim,’ he said, in a room where you could have heard a pin drop.” The Beast goes on to state that Carlson “tried to lighten the mood” by adding: “I know there’s a lot of effort to claim I’m a secret jihadi. I’m not.” After that, says the Beast, “there was a little pause, opening the door for laughter that never arrived. He swiftly moved on.”

“You should not attack people on those grounds,” Carlson thundered. “And you’re seeing it from Republicans. What the hell are you doing? What you’re doing is trying to divide the country, and I’ve lived through 50 years of this c---. All these fake race wars they’re always promoting. ‘Oh, go hate each other while we loot the treasury.’ That’s exactly what’s going on, and most people are totally sick of that.”

Days after another Jihad attack, Tucker tells us to worry about… Islamophobia pic.twitter.com/pFExQFQ0x1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 19, 2025

All right. So in Tucker Carlson’s view, apparently, some unnamed group has been for half a century pushing this country into “race wars” so that it could use the distraction to rob the American people. All this, apparently, has something to do with gratuitously attacking Muslims who are fine, upstanding, loyal, law-abiding Americans, solely because of their faith.

Carlson said all this with great emotion, and that may have been done to try to keep people from noticing how vacuous it all is. An old joke used to circulate, around the time that Tucker says these “race wars” started; it involved a politician who wrote a marginal note at one point in the text of his speech: “Argument weak here. Yell like hell.” That’s what Tucker Carlson was doing at AmFest, as it’s virtually impossible to fathom what he meant by “race wars,” particularly in the context of attacking Muslims.

Is Tucker Carlson suffering from the left’s delusion that Islam is a race, and/or that all Muslims are of one race, so that opposing jihad violence and Sharia oppression of women necessarily involves racism? If so, unfortunately for him, it is a readily demonstrable fact that there are Muslims, and jihad terrorists, of all races.

And are American patriots really “attacking millions of Americans because they’re Muslims”? It would have been helpful if Tucker had given us the names of a few of these black-hatted “Islamophobes,” but alas, he did not. Whoever he might have had in mind, this simply isn’t happen. For years, Muslim Brotherhood-linked groups in the United States and their leftist allies have repeatedly claimed that suspicion to Islam in America is attributable entirely to “racism,” “bigotry” and “Islamophobia,” but from the first time this charge was made right up to today, this is not true and has never been true.

Some Americans are suspicious of Islam not because they dislike “brown people” or chauvinistically dislike adherents of non-Christian religions. Some Americans are suspicious of Islam because it is not just a religion, but a political system, and one that is authoritarian, supremacist, violent, and discriminatory. Contrary to popular belief, this is not a delusion of “Islamophobes,” but something that numerous Muslim leaders have themselves affirmed both in our own age and throughout the history of Islam.

They have said it in America as well as elsewhere. In Nov. 2024, the Colorado Islamic scholar Karim Abu Zayd explained how the U.S. as well as the rest of the world would soon fall to Islam. Abu Zayd is by no means alone in saying things of this kind. Just recently, a Muslim spokesman named Mohammad Nusairat gave a lecture in which he said: “Unfortunately, these days we don’t repeat this enough, or we don’t have this doctrinal concept firm in our minds – that Islam did not come to coexist.” And a Somali Muslim said of Trump just a couple of weeks ago: "My biggest fear in life is that this man may never witness our full takeover."

Still, as far as Tucker Carlson is concerned, it’s all baseless paranoia to pay attention to what such people say. The real problem is the shadowy group that keeps pushing us into these “race wars” so that it can loot the treasury. Gee, I wonder whom he might have in mind.

