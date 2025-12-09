Somali Says of Trump: ‘My Biggest Fear Is That This Man May Never Witness Our Full Takeover’

President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about the Somali migrants in Minnesota have earned him the usual outrage from the left as well as from the Somali migrants themselves. One heavily-accented young man took to TikTok to make a video in which he made clear to the world what he thought of Orange Man Bad, and of the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave in general. Holding a large photo of Trump looking quite pleased, the indignant young man, his braces flashing in the light, said:

My biggest fear in life is that this man may never witness our full takeover. Yes, he may never wi— witness that. He already witnessed our partial takeover, our little success, in America. And he’s the reason, actually, I know that, that community in America is thriving. He’s how I know. It’s like, he’s how we measure our progress. If he doesn’t tweet, somebody messed up. I know that somebody f**ked up the plot. If he tweet, I know. I know we’re doing the right things, yes. That’s how I know. So. He’s old and sick, I know, he may not witness our full takeover. But I promise you that his sons will witness. Just like him, we came to exist in this country. See? The land of free men. The land of a protectice [sic]. And we’re here. Yes. Right. And we’re not leaving, actually. We’re not going back. Whadda you mean, go back? You should go back first. You see? If you can’t fight, you go first. See? Just like you. Tell me how you own this land. Explain to the world how this land became your land. Tell the world.

“My biggest regret in life is that Trump will not be alive to witness our full takeover of America”- Somali man claims. pic.twitter.com/aOja6yxHyc — jim Njue (@jimNjue_) December 6, 2025

Leftists will be nodding along with that last bit about how the land doesn’t belong to Trump and his people any more than to the Somalis or anyone else. We’re a nation of immigrants, they like to remind us, as if that were the moral impetus for having no borders and bringing in everyone in the world to live off the work of those Americans who are still productive. But this earnest young fellow adds another element that other immigrant groups who have just wanted a slice of the American pie never dreamed of suggesting: that they would one day take over and rule the new land.

Of course, Somali Muslims and Muslims in general will never take over America. The very idea is absurd, right? The Defiant L’s X account put up this young man’s video, apparently because whoever runs that account thought it was self-evidently absurd. Whether it is or not, many people will be killed in the attempt. And the attempt will be made, in accord with Islam’s supremacist imperative. The Qur’an says: “And fight them until persecution is no more, and religion is all for Allah. But if they stop, then indeed, Allah is the seer of what they do.” (8:39) So someone could be minding his own business and not bothering anyone, but if his religion is not “all for Allah,” some true believer could decide that he must be fought.

The Qur’an also directs believers three times to “kill them wherever you find them” (2:191, 4:89, 4:91), and in case the object of this directive is unclear, specifies in another verse to “kill the idolaters wherever you find them.” (9:5) In the Qur’anic scheme of things, pretty much everyone who is not a Muslim is an idolater.

The Qur’an also tells Muslims to fight against “the people of the book,” that is, primarily Jews and Christians, until they pay the jizya, a special tax, and “feel themselves subdued” (9:29), that is, submit to the hegemony of Islamic law and accept second-class status.

There is much more of this, but lest you think that these are dusty, forgotten verses that no modern Muslim takes seriously, note that Majid Khadduri, an internationally renowned Iraqi scholar of Islamic law, explains that “the Islamic state, whose principal function was to put God’s law into practice, sought to establish Islam as the dominant reigning ideology over the entire world. … The jihad was therefore employed as an instrument for both the universalization of religion and the establishment of an imperial world state.”

In a similar vein, in his 1994 book The Methodology of Ijtihad, Imran Ahsan Khan Nyazee, an assistant professor on the faculty of Shari’ah and Law of the International Islamic University in Islamabad, quotes the twelfth century Maliki jurist Ibn Rushd: “The primary goal of the Muslim community, in the eyes of its jurists, is to spread the word of Allah through jihad.”

Iran’s former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad put it more simply some years ago, saying: “Have no doubt … Allah willing, Islam will conquer what? It will conquer all the mountain tops of the world.”

These are not the views of a “tiny minority of extremists.” This is mainstream Islam, and this supremacist imperative of conquest and subjugation is no doubt widely believed in Minneapolis and its environs. Neither Trump nor his sons will likely see an Islamic takeover of America, but they will both likely see many people killed as the attempt is being made.

Advertisement

The establishment media would dismiss any discussion of this man and others like him as "Islamophobia." Yet the threat they pose is genuine.