BREAKING: Trump Signs One Big Beautiful Bill Into Law on Independence Day

At the White House on Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill into law. When he initially appeared on the White House balcony, along with First Lady Melania Trump, someone in the assembled crowd shouted "We love you!" It summed up the spirit of the event.

In remarks before the signing, Trump touted America's resurgence, saying: "You have the hottest country in the world, and it's only going to get hotter." He wasn't talking about global warming, either. "This spirit, in this country, we haven't seen anything like this in many, many years. In decades." He referred in particular to the strikes on Iran, saying that the operation against Iran's nuclear program was one of the most successful and flawless military campaigns in the history of our country, and offered the nation's thanks to the heroic pilots who made it happen, many of whom were present.

Trump said that America is now "winning, winning, winning like never before," and spoke of the four miserable years of the Biden regime, adding: "We're back! We're back like nobody thought possible this quickly." He detailed some of the benefits of the One Big Beautiful Bill, and said that the bill was so huge that there was something in it for every lawmaker, adding mischievously, "Right, Lisa?" — an apparent reference to the RINO senator from Alaska, Lisa Murkowski. He mocked the left's line on the bill as "Oh, everyone's going to die," saying that instead, "Everyone's going to live," and compared the Democrat campaign against the bill to the Russian Collusion Hoax.

For all their work to get the bill passed, Trump singled out for special thanks Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, Senate Majority Whip John Barraso, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, Senate Budget Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith, and House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington — and once again singled out and thanked "Lisa," apparently Murkowski, for voting for the bill.

As he enumerated some of the accomplishments of his second term so far, Trump noted one of his most singular, and stunning, achievements: "last month, zero people crossed our border. Zero illegal people." He added: "We're getting them out in record numbers."

Then, as the first lady, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune and a gaggle of Republican lawmakers looked on, Trump signed his One, Big Beautiful Bill into law. At that moment, American planes flew over the White House in a patriotic display meant not only to commemorate Independence Day, but to send the unmistakable message that Trump had emphasized in his opening remarks: America is back.

Trump was asked Thursday: “What message should Americans be getting tomorrow when you sign this bill?”

The president replied with some details about the national resurgence, as well as his announcement that this wasn’t going to an ordinary bill signing:

I think it’s gonna be really a message of proudness, you’re gonna be proud of your country, because our country is doing fantastically well. The economy is great, you saw the stock market today. We’re setting records. In every aspect of our country we’re doing well, despite the fact that we inherited millions of people that shouldn’t have been here. And I think we have crime stats that are coming out that are showing the lowest numbers we’ve had in many years, and that is also despite the fact that a lot of people are here that shouldn’t have been let into our country. So they’re gonna be very proud tomorrow. So we’re signing at about five o’clock, and at about five o’clock we’re gonna have B-2s, and F-22s, and F-35s flying right over the White House, and the speaker and I and John Thune, we’re all there together with, most, I think, most Republican senators and congressmen and women, and it’s gonna be a great day. So we’ll be signing with those beautiful planes flying right over our heads.

Trump also touted the One Big Beautiful Bill as "the biggest bill of its kind ever signed" and predicted that it would get the economy booming: "it's going to make this country into a rocket ship. It's going to be really great." Along with providing the "biggest tax cut in history," Trump said that the bill was “great for security, great on the southern border, immigration is covered, we covered just about everything. Again, it's the biggest bill ever signed of its kind. We'll have growth in record numbers.”

The One Big Beautiful Bill, Trump said, would "create historic economic growth to usher in America’s Golden Age." Meanwhile, all the right people are enraged. The Atlantic whined: “Of all the elements of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, perhaps none is as obviously self-defeating as getting rid of tax credits for clean energy. That decision will not simply set back the fight against climate change.” Stop it, you’re breaking my heart! (Also, it’s good to see they’re still calling the bill by what Trump calls it, despite Chuck Schumer’s best efforts.)

The New York Times hauled out the usual socialist class-warfare agitprop, warning that the bill “will bestow trillions of dollars in tax cuts on the rich and special interests while slicing deeply into social programs relied on by millions of Americans.” NBC, meanwhile, sounded a particularly ludicrous alarm, headlining a story this way: “Bettors are worried Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' could cause professional gambling in the U.S. to fold.”

Amid all this leftist doomsaying, one has to go to WhiteHouse.gov to get the facts, straight from the administration itself. In a “Myth vs. Fact” section, the administration answers all the chief objections coming from the likes of Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries and their henchmen. For example, rather than being “just a tax break for billionaires,” the One Big Beautiful Bill “delivers the largest middle- and working-class tax cut in U.S. history. The President’s legislation will put more than $10,000 a year back in the pockets of typical hardworking families. This is the most pro-growth, pro-worker, pro-family legislation ever crafted.”

Nor will the One Big Beautiful Bill “takes from the poor to give to the rich.” In reality, “low-income workers stand to receive the largest percentage reduction in their tax liability. The One Big Beautiful Bill delivers the largest tax cut in history for working-and-middle class Americans.”

And so on. Those who will object that this is just the White House’s side of the story should pause to ponder for a moment the question of why the Schumer/Jeffries side of the story is plastered all over every news outlet in the country, while one has to go to the White House website for an opposing view. As we enter the One Big Beautiful Bill era, there’s some food for thought.

