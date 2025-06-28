Trump Vows to Aid Challengers to Tillis

The vote in the Senate on whether to begin to debate President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill dragged on and on Saturday night, with some senators withholding their votes while, presumably, late-night machinations went on in what used to be called “smoke-filled rooms.” While the nation waited, President Trump himself took to Truth Social to tell us what he thought of one of the three Republicans who so far have voted against starting the debate, Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

Advertisement

Trump addressed Tillis’s stated objections to the bill, writing: “Looks like Senator Thom Tillis, as usual, wants to tell the Nation that he’s giving them a 68% Tax Increase, as opposed to the Biggest Tax Cut in American History! At the same time, he is unable to understand the importance of a Debt Extension, which Republicans gave to the Democrats just prior to the November 5th Election, because of its significance, and how important it was for the future of the U.S.A.”

With his characteristic bluntness, Trump then turned to his Democrat opponents, and went right to the heart of the matter: “Sadly, the Democrat Politicians probably won’t reciprocate on a Debt Extension because they’re nasty people who actually hate our Country.” Hyperbole, you say? Well, what would you call it when a party spends its time in power opening the border to millions upon millions of illegal migrants, going to war against the values of the vast majority of the citizenry, and resorting to authoritarian measures against its opponents the likes of which had never before been seen in American history?

In a later post, Trump continued to criticize the Democrats for their America-Last socialist internationalism:

Republicans must remember that they are fighting against a very evil, corrupt and, in many ways, incompetent (Policywise!) group of people, who would rather see our Country “go down in flames” than do the right thing and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! The Democrats would LOVE to see the Biggest Tax Hike in History (68%!), No Border Spending (Open Borders!), and a weak, underfunded Military, so we wouldn’t be able to do things like we did just one week ago in Iran.

Advertisement

Trump stressed his willingness to compromise with the Dems, albeit his willingness to play ball with them wasn’t reciprocated:

We gave the Dems a Debt Extension because it was the right thing to do, but they won’t do it for us. The one thing they do have is an ability to stick together, and vote as one group (They don’t have GRANDSTANDERS!). They also have House and Senate Rules that give Great Power to their Leaders - Committee Chairmanships, etc. Republicans don’t have that, have never been able to get it, BUT THEY SHOULD! What we do have is wonderful people and phenomenal Policy, and that should win Elections every single time!

Turning back to Tillis in his first post, Trump continued to excoriate him for opposing the bill:

Tillis is also willing to throw the very important Tobacco Industry in North Carolina, “out the window,” for reasons nobody seems to understand. He loves China made windmills that will cost a fortune, ruin the landscape, and produce the most expensive Energy on Earth. I can’t believe that the Great People of North Carolina, a State that I love and won all three times, and a State that I just brought back with money, blood, sweat, and tears, from the recent tragic floods, when Sleepy Joe Biden let them DROWN, right up until the end of that Administration, without doing anything — I was given an A+ Rating for the job we did in bringing it back, and Tillis, despite being a Republican, was MISSING IN ACTION — North Carolina will not allow one of their Senators to GRANDSTAND in order to get some publicity for himself, for a possible, but very difficult Re-Election. America wants Reduced Taxes, including NO TAX ON TIPS, NO TAX ON OVERTIME, AND NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY, Interest Deductions on Cars, Border Security, a Strong Military, and a Bill which is GREAT for our Farmers, Manufacturers and, Employment, in general. Thom Tillis is making a BIG MISTAKE for America, and the Wonderful People of North Carolina!

Advertisement

In a follow-up, Trump vowed to help Republicans who were willing to challenge Tillis for his seat:

Numerous people have come forward wanting to run in the Primary against “Senator Thom” Tillis. I will be meeting with them over the coming weeks, looking for someone who will properly represent the Great People of North Carolina and, so importantly, the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Previously, Tillis himself met with his fellow Republicans, but they couldn’t bring him to give up his opposition to the bill. “We just have a disagreement," he explained. "And, you know, my colleagues have done the analysis, and they're comfortable with the impact on their states. I respect their choice. It's not a good impact in my state, so I'm not going to vote on the motion to proceed." And he voted as he had announced, incurring the wrath of the president. Did his no vote on Saturday evening end Tillis' political career? It could turn out to be his most fateful vote.

At PJ Media, we bring you the facts, not what the leftist media wants you to believe. Become a PJ Media VIP member, and you’ll get all the articles, all the podcasts, and none of the ads. Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off.