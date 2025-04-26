Adam Schiff, Of All People, Talks Some Sense

President Trump doesn’t call Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Russian Collusion) “Shifty Schiff” for nothing. Schiff was one of the most energetic purveyors of the false claim that Trump had colluded with Russia to manipulate the 2016 election and get himself into the White House. Schiff repeatedly made false claims about the strength of the evidence that Trump had engaged in unlawful collusion with the Russians, and even now, refuses to admit that the whole thing was a hoax. Yet a broken clock is right twice a day, and even Schiff has had enough of the skyrocketing crime and deteriorating conditions in California that his Democrat comrades are entirely responsible for bringing about.

Schiff appeared Friday on Bill Maher’s show, and maybe it was being in the company of a fellow leftist who repeatedly gives hints of being sane that brought it out in ol’ Shifty, but he was actually sounding at times like one of the MAGA Republicans whom he so despises. Schiff told Maher: "So we're gonna to have to change how we do business in California. We're gonna to have to address people's legitimate concerns about crime."

What on earth got into Schiff to lead him to say something like this? Did he have a tiff with Gavin Newsom? Is he thinking about running against Newsom for president in 2028? Did Trump perform the Vulcan mind meld on him and get Schiff to stop pretending that concerns about rising crime in blue cities is something that can simply be shouted down with cries of “racism” and “xenophobia”?

Whatever happened, Schiff then told a story about how he himself had been a victim of a crime, and that this incident contributed to his awakening on this issue, with a little help from a Target cashier. Schiff said: "And what was most memorable about the experience for me as I went to this Target in South San Francisco, 10 o'clock at night, and I'm getting the toiletries I'm gonna need for my next two days in the city. First of all, I had to get the clerk, which is hard to find, to unlock the shampoo or the whatever. So that's one thing."

Yeah, it is. And it’s one thing that Gavin Newsom and his Democrats made possible, by pushing through a law that classified thefts of under $950 worth of merchandise as a misdemeanor, rather than a felony. In practice, this has meant that overworked, overloaded prosecutors usually don’t bother to prosecute these crimes at all, as doing so would take time away from their prosecution of more serious crimes.

This has meant, however, that thieves in California have felt free to carry hundreds of dollars worth of good out of stores in full view of everyone, knowing that they would suffer no consequences. And retail outlets have had to lock up even the cheapest and most mundane of items, such as “shampoo or whatever,” to keep from having their entire stock stolen out from under them.

This is a Democrat problem, the result of Democrat policies. And yet here was Schiff talking about it, and he wasn’t finished. He continued: "And then I get to the cashier. The cashier asked me if I want one of those Target bags with a little bullseye on it. And I said, ‘Yes, that Target bag is gonna be my luggage for the next two days. And she asked me what happened, and I told her, and she basically said in not so many words, ‘Yeah, Democrats are a---h---s.' And I thought, you know, if the cashier in South San Francisco at 10 o'clock at night believes that Democrats are a---h---s because the shampoo was locked up and my stuff got stolen out of the trunk, we've got a major problem that we have to address."

Yes, we do, and you and your friends caused it, Mr. Schiff. But now, Schiff says that he hopes that San Francisco’s new mayor, Daniel Lurie, will break ranks and do something about it, "helping lead the way in how we kind of reinvent how Democrats are doing governance."

Is it likely that Lurie or any other Democrat will bring sound governance back to California? Nah. But the fact that Adam Schiff, of all people, is talking about the need to do so is significant. Maybe leading Democrats are starting to realize how unpopular their policies and positions really are. Maybe they’ll swing back to sanity in 2026 and 2028.

Once again: nah. They might pretend to do so in order to get votes, but remember: this is the left we’re talking about. Leftists don’t change course. They march toward socialism, no matter what. The march will continue.