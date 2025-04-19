Feel-Good Story of the Day: Fearing Trump, Thousands of Migrants Are Self-Deporting to Canada

Yes, leftist politicians are fighting tooth and nail to keep as many illegal migrant criminal gang members in the country as possible, and yes, the Supreme Court has just stymied Trump’s efforts to restore sanity to immigration policy and enforcement, but not every illegal migrant who is the United States right now is willing to stay here and accept the eager assistance of America-hating leftist attorneys to help fight it out and stay in the country that they also hate.

Some of them see the writing on the wall. They can tell that the Trump administration is determined to clean up the corruption and suicidal wrongheadedness of current immigration practice, and rather than get entangled in what would likely be a messy and contentious process, they’re getting out while the getting’s good. Hey, more power to ‘em.

The New York Post reported Saturday that “thousands of migrants scared of deportation by President Trump are fleeing to the Great White North, leading to a surge in asylum seekers to Canada not seen in years.” Heroes!

We’re not talking about just a handful of people here, although to be sure, the number of migrants self-deporting to Outer Canuckistan is just a drop in the bucket compared to the millions that Old Joe Biden and his henchmen inflicted upon us. Still, it’s a start: “at least 1,411 migrants attempted to cross the border in upstate New York alone in the first two weeks of April, according to data from the Canadian Border Services Agency.” That’s not a bad rate. Keep it up, eh?

The numbers are increasing, too. The Post noted that the 1,411 was “more than the entire month of March, when 1,356 people made the journey, which was already double the average of the previous months.” You folks are going to love Canada! They got Tim Horton’s! They got curling! They got frosty Keith’s pale ale! They got the Toronto Blue Jays! In Quebec, and all over the country, they speak French, and as most of these migrants are from Haiti, they’ll fit right in!

The news gets even better from there, as the Post points out that “this is just the number of people turning themselves into Canadian authorities to claim asylum — the actual number of border-crossers is likely higher, with many trying to illegally penetrate the largely unguarded border.” And so what possibly could be the downside, eh?

Oddly enough, there is one. You might think that because Canada has, at least for now, a far-left socialist government that doesn’t really think much of borders or a national culture, and has already inundated the country with migrants at an more rapid clip than Biden’s henchmen managed, that they would be pleased as punch to welcome migrants from anywhere and everywhere and shower benefits upon them.

And yet that’s not the case. The Post says that “unlike during the first Trump administration – when former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed migrants with open arms — this time around, Canada’s saying no thanks.” The current Canadian prime minister, Mark Carney, sounded a decidedly Trumpian note when he said: “There are limits. We have to be human – but realistic. Canada can’t accept everyone.”

What? We can’t? When have you ever heard a leftist admit that before?

And even worse, the Canadians are daring not just to talk Trumpish, but to act Trumpish: “So far this year, 1,130 asylum-seekers were sent back to the US by Canadian authorities.” It’s remarkable, isn’t it? Even an open-borders leftist such as Carney, who never before saw an illegal migrant that he didn’t want to embrace and reward with taxpayer money, now seem to be content with having the United States take care of the migrants. He is all for mass migration as long as the migrants don’t get close enough grab his poutine. The Canadian Border Services Agency has even announced that it “has increased removals of inadmissible people from Canada – the most in a decade. If a person fails to meet an exception… he or she will be returned to the United States.”

Well, that’s just not neighborly. Open-borders leftist Canadians should recover a sense of consistency, and welcome the self-deporters from the U.S. Meanwhile, the Haitians who are opting for the Maple Leaf over the Stars and Stripes are to be commended, and their choice respected. They are voting with their feet. Who are we to deny them their sacred ability to make a choice about which country’s welfare benefits they wish to enjoy?

